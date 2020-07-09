URY Vs DYM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

FC Ural Yekaterinburg will take on FC Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Premier League this week. The game will be played on Thursday, July 9. Here is the URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction, URY vs DYM Dream11 team news, URY vs DYM live top picks, schedule, URY vs DYM live updates and URY vs DYM live preview.

URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction: URY vs DYM live schedule

Venue: Central Stadium

Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 7.30 pm IST

URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction: URY vs DYM live preview

💙 В данную минуту динамовцы размещаются в отеле #твоякоманДа pic.twitter.com/GRYbSw4Jqu — FC Dynamo Moscow (@FCDM_official) July 8, 2020

FC Dynamo Moscow occupy the eighth spot on the Russian Premier League table, having bagged 32 points in 25 games heading into this game. Dynamo Moscow were defeated 1-0 by Arsenal Tula in the previous league game. FC Ural Yekaterinburg, on the other hand, occupy the ninth spot, with 32 points, having played a game more than Dynamo Moscow. Ural's previous clash against FC Ulfa ended in a 1-1 draw.

URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction: URY vs DYM Dream11 team news, full squads

URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction, FC Dynamo Moscow full squad: Anton Shunin, Igor Leshchuk, Roman Evgenjev, Toni Sunjic, Ivan Ordets, Zaurbek Pliev, Vladimir Rykov, Konstantin Rausch, Grigori Morozov, Igor Kalinin, Sergey Parshivlyuk, Charles Kaboré, Abdul-Aziz Tetteh, Samba Sow, Vladimir Moskvichev, Artur Yusupov, Anton Sosnin, Danil Lipovoy, Sebastian Szymanski, Vyacheslav Grulev, Miguel Cardoso, Fedor Chernykh, Kirill Panchenko, Maximilian Philipp, Clinton N’Jie, Ramil Sheydaev, Nikolay Obolskiy, Dmitri Skopinstev

URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction, FC Ural Yekaterinburg full squad: Yaroslav Hodzyur, Vladislav Poletaev, Oleg Baklov, Shamsiddin Shanbiev, Varazdat Haroyan, Rafal Augustyniak, Yuri Bavin, Denys Kulakov, Andrei Panyukov, Mingiyan Beveev, Andrey Egorychev, Artem Fidler, Denis Polyakov, Mikhail Merkulov, Nikita Chistyakov, Eric Bicfalvi, Petrus Boumal Mayega, Othman El Kabir, Roman Emeljanov, Vladimir Iljin, Nikolay Dimitrov, Artem Yusupov, Pavel Pogrebnyak, Denis Kulakov, Ihor Kalinin

URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction: URY vs DYM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Anton Shunin

Defenders: Grigori Morozov, Dmitri Skopinstev, Denis Kulakov, Ihor Kalinin

Midfielders: Othman El Kabir (vc), Anton Sosnin, Yuri Bavin

Forwards: Maximilian Philipp (c), Clinton N’Jie, Pavel Pogrebnyak

URY vs DYM live: URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction

FC Dynamo Moscow: Maximilian Philipp, Dmitri Skopinstev

FC Ural Yekaterinburg: Othman El Kabir, Yuri Bavin

URY vs DYM Dream11 match prediction

FC Dynamo Moscow are the favourites in this game.

Note: The URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The URY vs DYM playing 11 and URY vs DYM live top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: FC Dynamo Moscow Twitter