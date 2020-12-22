VAL Vs SEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview

Quick links:
Valencia and Sevilla face each other at the Mestalla Stadium tonight. The LaLiga fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 22 at 10:00 PM IST. Here's a look at our VAL vs SEV Dream11 prediction, VAL vs SEV Dream11 team and the probable VAL vs SEV playing 11.
The home side are winless in their last five games, having lost one and drawn four. They head into the game against Sevilla after an inspiring 2-2 draw against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. On the other hand, Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Valladolid in the Andalusians' previous Liga fixture. Sevilla will be without Tomás Vaclik, Sergio Escudero, Munir El Haddadi due to injuries while the home side will be without Hugo Guillamon, Kevin Gameiro and Jasper Cillessen owing to injuries. Toni Lato will be unavailable due to a positive coronavirus test. Based on recent form, our VAL vs SEV match prediction is a draw at the Mestalla.
The visitors have not been able to defeat Valencia at the Mastella since 2012 with the club undefeated in their last 9 home matches against Sevilla in all competitions.
⚽ Hoy jugamos un partido importantísimo 🆚 @valenciacf a partir de las 17:30h en Mestalla.— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) December 22, 2020
¡Vamos, mi Sevilla! ⚪🔴#WeareSevilla #ValenciaSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/1JPYECxX7f
Valencia probable 11 - Jaume Domenech, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Denis Cheryshev, Jose Gaya, Thierry Correia, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Goncalo Guedes, Jason, Manu Vallejo
Sevilla probable 11 - Yassine Bono, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuña, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso
VAL vs SEV live: Valencia top picks
VAL vs SEV live: Sevilla top picks
Goalkeeper - Yassine Bono
Defenders - Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya, Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuña
Midfielders - Daniel Wass, Ivan Rakitic, Carlos Soler (C), Lucas Ocampos
Forwards - Youssef En-Nesyri, Manu Vallejo
Note: The above VAL vs SEV Dream11 prediction, VAL vs SEV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VAL vs SEV Dream11 team and VAL vs SEV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
