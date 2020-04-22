Van Persie Scored THAT Volley Vs Villa To Help Man Utd Win 12-13 PL Title OTD

Quick links:
Robin van Persie was the man of the hour on April 22, 2013, as he scored a stunning hat-trick against Aston Villa in Manchester United 2012-13 season success. The Van Persie hat-trick vs Aston Villa effectively sealed the title for the Red Devils, thus ensuring a perfect send-off for Sir Alex Ferguson in his final Premier League title at Old Trafford.
Also Read | Why did Robin Van Persie leave Man United? Striker reveals being 'frozen out' by Van Gaal
Just two minutes into the game, Manchester United's Rafael sent a sensational pass to Ryan Giggs who was quick to cross it towards Van Persie. The Dutchman made no mistake to tap it into the net. The £24 million ($29 million) summer signing took just 84 seconds to gift his side the lead as Old Trafford erupted in joy.
Also Read | Robin van Persie slams Man United for gambling on stars Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba
The second goal was a magical effort from midfielder Wayne Rooney's cross as Rooney's flighted ball was latched onto by Van Persie. Van Persie produced a moment of magic as he hit a sensational volley to make it 2-0 for the Red Devils within 13 minutes of the game, as they marched on to a successful Manchester United 2012-13 season.
Also Read | Cesc Fabregas reveals only Van Persie and Nasri matched him during his Arsenal days
Van Persie was seemingly determined to ensure a first-half hat-trick that night. In the 33rd minute of the game, Ryan Giggs ran into the box with Van Persie looming near the six-yard box. An inch-perfect cross from Giggs was met by the Dutchman as he slotted it into the net, in what tuned out to be one of his best games in a Man United shirt. The victory crowned Manchester United Premier League champions for the 2012-13 season.
Also Read | Robin van Persie believed Mikel Arteta was Arsenal manager material over Christmas dinner
Manchester United won their last Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. The Manchester United 2012-13 season title was sealed by a Van Persie hat-trick vs Aston Villa. United bagged 89 points over the course of the campaign, while second-placed Manchester City bagged 78 points in 38 games.