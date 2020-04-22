Van Persie Scored THAT Volley Vs Villa To Help Man Utd Win 12-13 PL Title OTD

Robin van Persie was the man of the hour on April 22, 2013, as he scored a stunning hat-trick against Aston Villa in Manchester United 2012-13 season success. The Van Persie hat-trick vs Aston Villa effectively sealed the title for the Red Devils, thus ensuring a perfect send-off for Sir Alex Ferguson in his final Premier League title at Old Trafford.

Van Persie hat-trick vs Aston Villa

Just two minutes into the game, Manchester United's Rafael sent a sensational pass to Ryan Giggs who was quick to cross it towards Van Persie. The Dutchman made no mistake to tap it into the net. The £24 million ($29 million) summer signing took just 84 seconds to gift his side the lead as Old Trafford erupted in joy.

Van Persie hat-trick vs Aston Villa: Dutchman hits a volley

The second goal was a magical effort from midfielder Wayne Rooney's cross as Rooney's flighted ball was latched onto by Van Persie. Van Persie produced a moment of magic as he hit a sensational volley to make it 2-0 for the Red Devils within 13 minutes of the game, as they marched on to a successful Manchester United 2012-13 season.

Van Persie hat-trick vs Aston Villa: Manchester United Premier League champions

Van Persie was seemingly determined to ensure a first-half hat-trick that night. In the 33rd minute of the game, Ryan Giggs ran into the box with Van Persie looming near the six-yard box. An inch-perfect cross from Giggs was met by the Dutchman as he slotted it into the net, in what tuned out to be one of his best games in a Man United shirt. The victory crowned Manchester United Premier League champions for the 2012-13 season.

Van Persie hat-trick vs Aston Villa: Manchester United 2012-13 season stats

Manchester United won their last Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. The Manchester United 2012-13 season title was sealed by a Van Persie hat-trick vs Aston Villa. United bagged 89 points over the course of the campaign, while second-placed Manchester City bagged 78 points in 38 games.