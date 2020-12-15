WBN Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Preview

Werder Bremen host Borussia Dortmund at the Weserstadion in a Bundesliga game. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 15 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our WBN vs DOR Dream11 prediction, WBN vs DOR Dream11 team and the probable WBN vs DOR playing 11.

WBN vs DOR live: WBN vs DOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Werder Bremen have failed to win 18 of their last 20 home matches and that is very concerning. To add to their woes, the team will be without key players such as Milot Rashica, Niclas Fullkrug and Davie Selke due to injuries. On the other hand, Dortmund Head coach Lucien Favre was sacked by the club after a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of VFB Stuttgart. Edin Terzić has been appointed as the caretaker boss and the onus will be on him to gain a positive result. Based on recent form our WBN vs DOR match prediction is a narrow win for Borussia Dortmund.

WBN vs DOR live: Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with Borussia Dortmund beating Werder Bremen 2-0 courtesy to goals from Dan-Axel Zagadou and Erling Braut Haaland.

WBN vs DOR Dream11 prediction: Probable WBN vs DOR playing 11

Werder Bremen probable 11 - Pavlenka; Toprak, Gross, Friedl; Gebre-Selassie, Mohwald, Eggestein, Augustinsson; Bittencourt, Chong; Sargent

Borussia Dortmund probable 11 - Burki; Morey, Hummels, Zagadou, Guerreiro; Can, Witsel; Sancho, Brandt, Reyna; Reus

WBN vs DOR live: Top picks for WBN vs DOR Dream11 team

WBN vs DOR live: Werder Bremen top picks

Bittencourt

Eggestein

WBN vs DOR live: Borussia Dortmund top picks

Reyna

Reus

WBN vs DOR Dream11 prediction: WBN vs DOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Burki

Defenders - Morey, Hummels, Toprak, Gebre-Selassie

Midfielders - Eggestein (VC), Bittencourt, Reyna (C), Sancho, Witsel

Forwards - Reus

Note: The above WBN vs DOR Dream11 prediction, WBN vs DOR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WBN vs DOR Dream11 team and WBN vs DOR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Black and Yellow Twitter