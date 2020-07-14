West Brom Vs Fulham Live Stream, Head To Head, Team News, EFL Championship Preview

West Brom face Fulham in their next home game at The Hawthorns in what is a crucial match for their promotion hopes. The West Brom vs Fulham game will kick off on July 14 at 9:30 PM IST. Currently, West Brom occupy 2nd place in the Championship standings while Fulham are placed 4th in the Championship standings. Here is the West Brom vs Fulham prediction, West Brom vs Fulham live stream details and Championship standings update.

West Brom vs Fulham prediction and Championship live match preview

The West Brom vs Fulham match is crucial for both teams as they look to secure a position in the Premier League next season. West Brom will be looking to strengthen their position in the automatic qualification places in the Championship standings. A win will also help West Brom in their bid for the league title. Fulham, on the same hand, will be looking to secure victory to move up the Championship standings closer to the automatic qualification spots. While West Brom come into the game on the back of a draw, Fulham will play this game after they secured a win last time out.

West Brom vs Fulham prediction: West Brom vs Fulham Championship live

Game: West Brom vs Fulham

West Brom vs Fulham Date and time: Tuesday, July 14, 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, July 14, 9:30 PM IST Venue: The Hawthorns

The Hawthorns West Brom vs Fulham live stream: The West Brom vs Fulham live stream will not be available in India

West Brom vs Fulham prediction: West Brom vs Fulham full squads

West Bromwich Albion: Sam Johnstone, Ali Al Habsi, Lee Peltier. Hal Robson-Kanu, Jonathon Leku, Kamil Grosicki, Romaine Sawyers, Jonathan Bond, Ahmed Hegazy, Kyle Bartley, Dara O’Shea, Kieran Gibbs, Darnell Furlong, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore, Matthew Phillips, Chris Brunt, Matheus Pereira, Gareth Barry, Romaine Sawyers, Chris Willock, Grady Diangana, Nathan Ferguson, Finn Azaz, Pablo Martinez, Rico Richards, Saul Shotton, Kenneth Zohore, Charlie Austin, Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards, Rayhaan Tulloch, Jamie Soule

They've delivered goals.

They've delivered victories.

They've delivered exceptional performances.



They've made us all proud of our football club. Let's get behind the lads for one last big push.



COME ON YOU BAGGIES 💙 pic.twitter.com/PrX6oAkcsB — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 13, 2020

Fulham: Marcus Bettinelli, Marek Rodak, Fabri, Jordan Archer, Magnus Norman, Luca Ashby-Hammond, Denis Odoi, Tim Ream, Cyrus Christie, Joe Bryan, Marlon Fossey, Kevin McDonald, Neeskens Kebano, Tom Cairney, Bobby Reid, Harry Arter, Ivan Cavaleiro, Maxime Le Marchand, Harrison Reed, Josh Onomah, Matt O’Riley, Tyrese Francois, Luca De La Torre, Steven Sessegnon, Ibrahima Cissé, Alfie Mawson, Stefan Johansen, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Martell Taylor-Crossdale, Jayden Harris, Aboubakar Kamara, Sylvester Jasper, Jay Stansfield

West Brom vs Fulham prediction: West Brom vs Fulham team news

West Brom vs Fulham prediction: West Brom XI predicted playing XI

Johnstone; O'Shea, Ajayi, Barkley, Townsend; Livermore, Sawyers; Pereira, Krovinovic, Grosicki; Austin

West Brom vs Fulham prediction: Fulham predicted playing XI

Rodak; Christie, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Reed, Arter; Reid, Onomah, Knockaert; Mitrovic

Image Courtesy: instagram/fulhamfc, instagram/wba