Who Is Jens Petter Hauge? AC Milan Present 20-year-old Norwegian Winger, Fans React

Earlier on Thursday, Serie A giants AC Milan announced the signing of winger Jens Petter Hauge from Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt in a €5 million deal. Milan confirmed that Jens Petter Hauge signed a five-year contract with the Italian club and would be handed the No.15 jersey. However, with plenty of talk surrounding AC Milan's quest to bring back their glory days, the Rossoneri faithful were eager to know more about their latest signing and asked: "Who is Jens Petter Hauge?"

Who is Jens Petter Hauge? AC Milan new signing has mind-boggling stats this season

Soon after AC Milan confirmed the signing of Jens Petter Hauge earlier today, social media users were quick to react over the latest arrival in Serie A. On Friday, reports had claimed that Milan were "serious" in their pursuit of Hauge after the talented young attacker impressed during their 3-2 win over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League last week. Hauge got the assist for Bodo/Glimt's first goal and then scored their second, causing plenty of trouble for Milan's defence throughout the game, leaving his mark on Milan boss Stefano Pioli.

Hauge began his youth career at Bodø/Glimt before progressing through their academy and eventually making his debut for the senior team in April 2016 in a 2-0 defeat against Strømsgodset. Over the past couple of seasons, Hauge became more of a regular for Bodø/Glimt and went on to make 117 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 25 goals and registering 30 assists in total. However, this season, Hauge scored an incredible 19 goals and registered nine assists in all competitions, with Bodø/Glimt coasting towards the title.

Writing your name:

- on the contract 🖋️

- on the scoresheet 🔜⚽ (this time playing for us)



Welcome, Jens Petter Hauge! 🇳🇴 #ReadyToUnleash #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/AHpBQ4vPxi — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 1, 2020

Hauge has also represented the Norwegian national team at various different youth levels. While speaking on his switch to AC Milan, Hauge admitted that he was "proud and honoured" to join such a massive club in Europe. The youngster also highlighted his ambition to win titles with Milan.

AC Milan news: Fans react to Jens Petter Hauge signing

Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg were also reportedly keen on signing Jens Petter Hauge this summer but AC Milan beat them to the deal. The Rossoneri fans were also delighted with the highly-rated Norwegian and failed to hide their excitement over their latest signing. One wrote, "What. A. Signing." while another added, "He was sooo good against us in the last game, I hope he plays that well for us now".

Image Credits - AC Milan Instagram