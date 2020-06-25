Who Is Luka Romero? 'Mexican Messi' Becomes The Youngest Player In LaLiga History

Although Mallorca suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday night, the club made history with the Luka Romero LaLiga debut. The Luka Romero LaLiga debut on Wednesday recorded the youngest player ever to grace the Spanish top flight with the Mexican aged just 15 years and 219 days old. The 'Luka Romero Mexican Messi' story was trending on social media under LaLiga news as netizens posed the question - Who is Luka Romero?

Who is Luka Romero? Luka Romero LaLiga history maker

The Luka Romero Mallorca debut in LaLiga broke a long-standing record that was previously set in 1939 by Celta Vigo's Sanson, who made his first appearance in the Spanish top division at the age of 15 years and 255 days. The Luka Romero LaLiga debut saw fans witness history in the Spanish top flight as Romero became the youngest player to ever make an appearance in LaLiga on June 24, 2020, beating the previous record by 36 days. Mallorca's Twitter account made sure to recognise the historic moment.

Who is Luka Romero? Luka Romero Mallorca debut

Luka Romero was included in Mallorca's matchday squad for the encounters against Villarreal and Leganes since the resumption of the league and was finally given a taste of top-flight football against Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos. Despite trailing 2-0 against LaLiga table-toppers Real Madrid, Mallorca coach Vicente Moreno called upon Romero and gave him his instructions on the sidelines late in the game. In the 83rd minute of the game, Luka Romero replaced Iddrisu Baba for a brief cameo.

1 - Aged 15 years and 219 days, Mallorca's Luka Romero becomes the youngest player to ever play a @LaLigaEN game, beating Sansón's record for Celta de Vigo in December 1939 (15 years and 255 days). Kid. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 24, 2020

Who is Luka Romero? Luka Romero Mexican Messi

The 'Luka Romero Mexican Messi' news then began to trend on social media as a number of LaLiga enthusiasts drew comparisons between Luka Romero and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. Due to Romero's short stature, predominant left-foot, close control and ability to beat players, the youngest player in LaLiga history was compared to one of the greatest players in LaLiga history. Coincidentally, the 'Luka Romero Mexican Messi' story was trending on Lionel Messi's 33rd birthday, the same day Romero made his LaLiga debut.

Who is Luka Romero? Mexican starlet had a trial at Barcelona

Luka Romero was born on November 18, 2004, in a city called Durango which is situated in the north of Mexico. Luka Romero's father, Diego Adrian Romero was a footballer at the time, who played as a holding midfielder for Alacranes. Romero had a trial at Barcelona's youth academy but was unable to sign with the club as he was under 10 years of age at the time and did not live in the area. Romero eventually signed for Mallorca in 2015 before making history with the Spanish outfit five years later.

Image Credits - Mallorca Twitter