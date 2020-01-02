'Who Is That?!': Referee Baffled As Mystery Man Shakes His Hand Before Saints-Spurs Clash

Premier League referee Mike Dean was surprised after officiating the match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening, after a mystery man managed to get on to the field and shake his hand.

READ: Manchester City Fan Asked To Remove Anti-VAR Banner During Clash Against Everton

'Who?'

During the prematch ritual of handshakes, a person wearing a long light grey winter jacket shook Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's hand to wish him good luck. The person then goes on to shake referee Mike Dean's hand and wish him as well.

Dean shakes his hand and a second later, in hilarious fashion, realizes that he did not actually recognize him.

The baffled referee then turns to his assistant and asks him, "Who is that?" Dean's assistant does not seem to be able to identify him as well!

Dean is a veteran referee, having started refereeing since 2000 and has now been an official in 498 matches.

It was one of those matches when all the interesting moments took place off the pitch. Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, went over to Southampton technical area to peep and have a look at the tactics planned by the home side. He was awarded a yellow card for doing so and for the alteration with Southampton goalkeeping coach Andrew Sparks.

READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns To AC Milan, Here's How He Performed During His 2010-12 Stint

Mourinho - infamous for his theatrics - did not stop there and in the post-match accepted his mistake but went on to only add fuel to the fire. Regarding the booking, he said, "I think the yellow card is fair because I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot. For some reason I was rude. But I was, and because I was rude I deserve the yellow card. Basically, I had bad words with the guy.”

Southampton defeated Tottenham 1-0 via a first-half Danny Innings goal.

WATCH: Robin Van Persie Interviews Marcus Rashford; Talks Shooting Drills, Rio Ferdinand And LVG

READ: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Trolls Ryan Giggs After Big Win Over Man Utd On New Year Day