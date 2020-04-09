Who Owns Manchester United? The Glazer Family's Net Worth And Other Business Ventures

Premier League giants Manchester United are one of the biggest and the richest clubs in world football. However, Man Utd fans have criticised the Glazer family's ownership for the club's decline in recent years after the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The Premier League club recently announced their support to the National Health Service in the UK, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Here, let's take a look at the Malcolm Glazer family, who owns Manchester United and the Glazer family net worth.

Who owns Manchester United? Glazer family net worth and Glazer family business

Manchester United are owned by the Malcolm Glazer family. The Glazer family net worth is estimated to be around $4.7 billion as of 2016, according to Forbes' list of billionaires. The Malcolm Glazer clan, who owns Manchester United, built a business real estate wealth through First Allied Corporation, which today owns more than 6.7 million square feet of premium shopping centre space across the U.S according to Forbes. However, Malcolm Glazer rose to fame after purchasing a majority stake in NFL side Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Premier League giants Manchester United.

Who owns Manchester United? Glazer family net worth and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ownership

The Glazer family, who owns Manchester United, also holds a majority stake in American football team Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Glazer family business acquired the Bucs for $192 million in 1995. The NFL side is now valued at a mammoth $1.2 billion according to Forbes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently signed NFL and New England Patriots legend Tom Brady for a reported $30 million deal. The Buccaneers were transformed into a successful NFL side almost instantly after the takeover and regularly made it to post-season. However, since the sacking of coach Jon Gruden in 2008, the team is yet to make the playoffs.

Who owns Manchester United? Why are Manchester United in so much debt?

While the Glazer family net worth boasts a tall figure, Manchester United have been debt-ridden since the Glazer takeover in 2005. The Red Devils were debt-free before the Glazer takeover, but are reportedly in £203.6 million debt ($254 million) as of 2019. The figure was much highest after the takeover deal suggested by now CEO Ed Woodward came in the form of loans, the majority of which were secured against the club's assets, incurring interest payments of over £60 million ($74.81 million) per annum. Despite their debt, Manchester United posted revenues of £627.1 milllion ($782 million) and an operating profit of £50 million ($62 million) for 2019 a club record.

