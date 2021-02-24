WIL Vs DEH Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Eredivisie Match Preview

Willem II welcome ADO Den Haag on Matchday 21 of the Netherlands' Eredivisie on Wednesday. The match is set to be played at the Koning Willem II Stadion on February 24 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WIL vs DEH Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this Eredivisie clash.

WIL vs DEH live: WIL vs DEH Dream11 match preview

Both teams are currently at the wrong end of the table as both Willem II and Den Haag are slotted in the relegation zone. The hosts have a comparatively better standing than their opponents as Willem II are positioned 16th in the Eredivisie. They have managed to register just three wins while playing out four draws and suffering from fifteen losses so far this season. With 13 points from 22 games, they walk into the match following a poor run of form. Željko Petrović's men have won only once in their last five outings while losing four with two back-to-back losses before their match against Den Haag. With the opponents breathing down their necks, they will see this match as an opportunity to extend their lead and move out of the relegation zone.

ADO Den Haag on the other hand currently walk into the game with a better team form as they have lost only two games in their last five outings while playing three draws. Currently positioned 17th in the league table, they have collected 13 points so far while registering two wins and playing out seven draws. With both teams on par in terms of points, they will look to get the better of each other and aim to move higher up the points table on Wednesday.

WIL vs DEH Playing 11

Willem II - Robbin Ruiter, Sebastian Holmen, Jan Arie Van der Heijden, Miquel Nelom, Leeroy Owusu, Gorkem Saglam, Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye, Pol Llonch, Lindon Selahi, Che Nunnely, Vangelis Pavlidis

ADO Den Haag- Luuk Koopmans, Boy Kemper, Shaquille Pinas, Daryl Janmaat, John Goossens, Tomislav Gomelt, Milan van Ewijk, Michiel Kramer, Kees de Boer, Pascu, David Lennart Philipp

WIL vs DEH Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Luuk Koopmans

Defenders- Leeroy Owusu, Shaquille Pinas, Miquel Nelom, Boy Kemper,

Midfielders- John Goossens, Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye, Kees de Boer, Gorkem Saglam

Strikers- David Lennart Philipp, Vangelis Pavlidis

WIL vs DEH Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Vangelis Pavlidis or John Goossens,

Vice-Captain- David Lennart Philipp or Gorkem Saglam

WIL vs DEH Match Prediction

We expect both the teams to cancel each other out across the 90 minutes and expect the match to end as a draw.

Prediction: Willem II 1-1 ADO Den Haag

Note: The above WIL vs DEH Dream11 prediction, WIL vs DEH Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WIL vs DEH Dream11 Team and WIL vs DEH Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.