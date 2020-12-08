ZEN Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top-picks, UEFA Champions League Match Preview

Zenit Saint Petersburg welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Krestovsky Stadium. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 8 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our ZEN vs DOR Dream11 prediction, ZEN vs DOR Dream11 team and the probable ZEN vs DOR playing 11.

ZEN vs DOR live: ZEN vs DOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Zenit have lost 5 of their last 6 Champions League matches and are in no position to qualify for the next round in this year's tournament, however, the side will enter the game hoping they can at least secure a point as they come into the game having beaten Ural 5-1 in the Russian Premier League. The Black and Yellows are leading Group F with ten points and are our favourites in the ZEN Vs DOR match prediction. We expect Dortmund to seal a victory here tonight.

In terms of team news, Dejan Lovren will be out for Zenit St. Petersburg while Borussia Dortmund will be without many first teams players. Erling Haaland and Thomas Meunier have been out for long while Thomas Delaney, Mateu Morey, Manuel Akanji, Mahmoud Dahoud and Raphael Guerreiro will all miss the game due to injuries.

Let's close out the group strong! ✊



🆚 Zenit

🏆 #UCL

🗓 12/8/20

⏰ 12:55 PM ET / 17:55 GMT / 18:55 CST pic.twitter.com/DhYTPgLBoH — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 7, 2020

ZEN vs DOR live: Zenit St. Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between Zenit and Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. The last time the two sides met was when Borussia Dortmund beat Zenit Saint Petersburg 2-0.

ZEN vs DOR Dream11 prediction: Probable ZEN vs DOR playing 11

Zenit St. Petersburg probable 11 - Kerzhakov; Sutormin, Prokhin, Rakitskiy, Santos; Kuzyaev, Barrios, Erokhin; Malcom, Azmoun, Driussi

Borussia Dortmund probable 11 - Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou; Moukoko, Hazard, Witsel, Schulz; Reyna, Reus, Sancho

ZEN vs DOR live: Top picks for ZEN vs DOR Dream11 team

ZEN vs DOR live: Zenit St. Petersburg top picks

Aleksandr Yerokhin

Sardar Azmoun

ZEN vs DOR live: Borussia Dortmund top picks

Jadon Dancho

Axel Witsel

ZEN vs DOR Dream11 prediction: ZEN vs DOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Burki

Defenders - Prokhin, Rakitskiy, Hummels, Zagadou

Midfielders - Yerokhin, Sutormin, Moukoko, Witsel, Sancho (C)

Forwards - Azmoun (VC)

Note: The above ZEN vs DOR Dream11 prediction, ZEN vs DOR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ZEN vs DOR Dream11 team and ZEN vs DOR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

