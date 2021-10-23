ENG Vs WI Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 World Cup Match In India, UAE & UK?

England and West Indies will be locking horns in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to that. The match between England and West Indies will be the second game of the Super 12 stage and 14th overall. The last time England and West Indies met in a T20 World Cup match was during the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup final, in which the Eoin Morgan-led side lost by 4 wickets. Here's how to watch the England vs West Indies 2021 T20 World Cup game in India, UAE, and the UK.

England vs West Indies: How to watch T20 World Cup in India?

People in India can watch all ICC T20 World Cup games live on Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights to telecast the marquee event in the country. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the ICC T20 World Cup games for online audiences in India. Cricket enthusiasts can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar by paying a minimum fee of Rs. 499 per year to watch T20 World Cup matches.

England vs West Indies: How to watch T20 World Cup in UAE?

Cricket fans in the United Arab Emirates can watch all ICC T20 World Cup matches on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). People in the UAE can also live stream all World Cup games on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3:00 pm matches will start at 2:00 pm UAE time, while the 7:30 pm match will start at 6:00 pm UAE time.

England vs West Indies: How to watch T20 World Cup in the UK?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can access all ICC T20 World Cup matches on Sky Sports Network. People in the UK can also live stream all T20 World Cup games by buying a Sky Sports pass on the live-streaming platform NOW, which is a subsidiary of Sky Group. The 3:30 pm IST matches will start at 11:00 am in the UK. The 7:30 pm matches will begin at 3:00 pm in the UK.

Image: AP