Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill's Unreal Stat Comparison From IPL 2023 Will Shock You

IPL 2023: The ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 has already hit its halfway stage heading into Sunday’s double-header action. While Chennai Super Kings clash against Punjab Kings in match 41 of IPL 2023, a stats comparison between two of the biggest names in the league has become a talking point among fans. A quick look at their individual stats in the season would interestingly highlight a rare similarity between both players.

Having played eight games each in IPL 2023, both players have surprisingly scored equal no. of runs. Virat Kohli sits second in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s run-scoring list with 333 runs in eight games, at an average of 47.57 and a strike rate of 142.30. On the other hand, Shubman Gill is the top scorer for GT with 333 runs at an average of 41.63 and a strike rate of 142.30.

IPL 2023 points table and IPL orange cap leaderboard

Alongside having the same strike rate, both batsmen have returned with one duck each and have faced 234 balls each. However, while Kohli has registered five half-centuries so far, his younger Indian teammate has reached the 50-run mark on three occasions. However, both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in the season. Gujarat Titans currently sit at the top of the IPL 2023 points table with six wins and two losses, whereas, RCB are fifth in the standings with four wins and four losses.

Coincidentally, both players are currently placed second and third in the IPL 2023 orange cap leaderboard. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis leads the standings with 422 runs in eight games. Meanwhile, the CSK opening pair of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are next to follow. Here’s a look at the top runscorers so far in IPL 2023 for RCB and GT.

Top run-scorers for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis: 422 runs in 8 games

422 runs in 8 games Virat Kohli: 333 runs in 8 games

333 runs in 8 games Glenn Maxwell: 258 runs in 8 games

Top run-scorers for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023