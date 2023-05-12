Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the core of attraction for every Indian fan and cricket analyst after he struck a 13-ball half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 56 at the Eden Gardens. This was also the fastest fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League. He broke KL Rahul’s record, who previously had hit a half-century in 14 balls. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah lauded Jaiswal, and he praised his innings by writing a message on Twitter.

"A special knock by young Yashasvi Jaiswal for hitting the fastest IPL fifty. He has shown tremendous grit and passion towards his game. Congratulations on achieving history. May you continue this fine form in future", Jay Shah wrote on Twitter while admiring Jaiswal's innings in the KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match.

A special knock by young @ybj_19 for hitting the fastest IPL fifty. He has shown tremendous grit and passion towards his game. Congratulations on achieving history. May you continue this fine form in future. #TATAIPL2023 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 11, 2023

Fans react to Jay Shah's tweet on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Cricket fans on Twitter have come up with various responses to Jay Shah's tweet on Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings and they have acknowledged that the India call-up is not much far away for the young left-handed batsman.

Requesting you to Fastrack this special talent to #TeamIndia.



He should surely find a place in the white ball format immediately.



Considering his temperament I’m sure he will mature into being an asset for Red ball cricket as well.@BCCI should not waste time on this. — Asit Ahuja (@asitahuja) May 12, 2023

Congratulations Jaiswal bhai ICT mein selection hone wali hai — ItsAaryan (@Itsaaryan_1) May 11, 2023

Sir please select him in Indian team. Now is the high time we should move forward from Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and even Kohli. I support Kohli but we need to win this world cup and also T20 World Cup next year. — Sagar Chhetri (@SagarCh05523554) May 11, 2023

Sir please consider @ybj_19 him in world cup 2023 squad. He deserves the position. — Rahulu Gupta (@rahulu_gupta) May 12, 2023

I hope he will be picked for the Indian team straight away in all formats . He should be playing in WTC final — Shine N S (@shinens39) May 11, 2023

In terms of the KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by a margin of nine wickets and also have moved to the third spot in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table.