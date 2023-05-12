Last Updated:

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Opens Up On Yashasvi Jaiswal, Fans Say 'India Call-up Coming Soon'

As the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah praised RR batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal for his excellent innings vs KKR, fans on Twitter feel an India call-up is not far for him.

Saksham nagar
Jay Shah and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the core of attraction for every Indian fan and cricket analyst after he struck a 13-ball half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 56 at the Eden Gardens. This was also the fastest fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League. He broke KL Rahul’s record, who previously had hit a half-century in 14 balls. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah lauded Jaiswal, and he praised his innings by writing a message on Twitter. 

"A special knock by young Yashasvi Jaiswal for hitting the fastest IPL fifty. He has shown tremendous grit and passion towards his game. Congratulations on achieving history. May you continue this fine form in future", Jay Shah wrote on Twitter while admiring Jaiswal's innings in the KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match. 

Jay Shah praises Yashasvi Jaiswal 

Fans react to Jay Shah's tweet on Yashasvi Jaiswal 

Cricket fans on Twitter have come up with various responses to Jay Shah's tweet on Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings and they have acknowledged that the India call-up is not much far away for the young left-handed batsman. 

In terms of the KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by a margin of nine wickets and also have moved to the third spot in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table. 

