The Indian Premier League brings out the best out of domestic cricket for the world to witness. Several athletes have shined and opened smashing careers in the realm of cricket. One such athlete is Umran Malik, who established himself among the most elite bowling clubs. From the domestic Jammu and Kashmir cricket team, the right-handed bowler is now showcasing his potential with the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Indian Cricket team. But the tale about his entry into cricket could be surprising for the fans of the sport.

Umran Malik's career splurged after he made his debut in the Indian Premier League in 2021. His bowling capabilities had everyone startled, as he has the potential to tear down a stump in two splits. While the Sunrisers Hyderabad are in a slump this year, having Malik in the bowling squad could benefit the franchise.

READ | 'Dinesh Karthik Is Now More Of A Liability Than An Asset To The Team': RCB Star Faces Flak

The right-handed bowler recently sat down with ESPNcricinfo to share the story of how his career in the game of cricket began. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, he did not hold a cricket ball until he turned 17 years old. But one day at the U-19 trials, he pivoted his career path, which skyrocketed the athlete into the spotlight. Umran Malik shared his first memory with cricket, mentioning, "My first cricket memory is from the under-19 trials I attended. I bowled just one ball, and the selector, Surendra Singh, stopped me and asked me what my name was. He was impressed by my pace and picked me in the under-19 team."

Malik's debut opened more opportunities for him and paved his way to the Indian cricket team in a limited-overs match. Moreover, his performance in the Indian Premier League, where he clocked over 150 kmph in ball speed. The bowler is certainly the talk of the country, as he envisions breaking the fastest ball record.

READ | CSK vs RR today match IPL 2023 live score

Apart from the IPL, the Indian cricket team could certainly benefit from Malik's services. The athlete is certainly a trailblazer and is in the initial phase of his career, which would allow him to develop more skills with every game he plays. It is about time to see him thrive if he is offered the chance to represent India in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.