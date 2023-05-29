MS Dhoni: The Wizard Of Emerald Isle

The game of cricket is nothing else, but an accurate interpretation of what life is all about, it has its ups and its downs, but one patiently rides the waves of uncertainty in search of the good times. One has to stay calm, and composed and read the situations which guarantee results. This is what MS Dhoni has been to cricket. A legend, with a calm demeanor, an astute reader of the game, and an individual, who despite all odds continued to remain unfazed and scripted a chapter for himself that will always, always be legendary for generations to come.

On December 23, 2004, a long-haired guy with unconventional keeping skills and brute power with the bat in his hands walked out to bat, and the rest was history. Little did anybody know that the boy from Ranchi was destined for greatness and will eventually be adopted by Chennai as their beloved 'Thala'. The legend of MS Dhoni will always be more than 3 ICC trophies, and the legacy of MS Dhoni will always be more than the 2011 ODI World Cup winning six. The legend of MS Dhoni will always be about how he united an entire generation, how he transformed the game, and how he groomed the greatest champions of Indian cricket. Dhoni's cricketing career has come full circle.

The man was adjudged run out in his first ODI for India and as well as the last ODI for India. His last game for India was pushed to a reserve day and his speculated last game for Chennai Super Kings has been pushed to a reserve day again. There have been rumours about him hanging his boots after the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, but what goes in the great man's mind is only confined to him and nobody else. Chennai's beloved 'Thala' has turned stadiums into a carnival over many years. Irrespective of the home team, wherever MS Dhoni plays, that is his home ground for his fans, the fans that he has earned over the years cover the premises with yellow jerseys and all one can spot is the 'Yellow Army'.

'If I know I have just a few minutes before dying, I'd want to rewind and relive Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup at Lord's and Dhoni hitting the winning six in the 2011 ODI World Cup Final', said an emotional Sunil Gavaskar with a lump in his throat. This statement is more than enough to justify what MS has been to Indian cricket. Put away all the trophies aside, all the accolades aside, there will still be the man standing who channelizes the champion mindset without expressing anything on the field. The entire generation has been lucky to witness a small-town boy who grew into a legend, India's greatest skipper of all time whose achievements for India and his franchise are unmatched.

Dhoni invoked the hope in millions that a game is not lost even if his team is 6 wickets down at the halfway stage. Fans will miss saying 'Abhi Dhoni Hain' once he decides to part ways with the game. Dhoni might very well walk away from the game after the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL Final, but if he can win one more trophy for the 'Yellow Army' who knows there is one more 'Definitely Not' on the cards.