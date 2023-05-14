CSK Vs KKR IPL Match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Toss Update, Dream11 Tips

Chennai Super Kings are all set to clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 61 of IPL 2023 in a bid to climb to the top of the points table. Coming on the back of two wins, the MS Dhoni-led side is currently second in the standings with 15 points. On the other hand, KKR head into the game after losing against Rajasthan Royals and are placed eighth in the IPL 2023 points table.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

CSK Confirmed XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

KKR Confirmed XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and made the decision to bat first.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings Impact Player options: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Player options: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson

IPL, CSK vs KKR: CSK Qualification Scenario

With a total of 15 points, the four-time IPL champions are currently ranked second in the IPL 2023 points table. If they emerge victorious against KKR on Sunday, their points will increase to 17, making it impossible for the fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals to catch up to them. Hence, this indicates that Chennai Super Kings has the potential to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 Playoffs based on mathematical calculations.

IPL, CSK vs KKR: KKR Qualification Scenario

Led by Nitish Rana, KKR currently holds the 8th position in the points table with 10 points. Due to their net run rate (NRR) of -0.357, their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are quite slim. Even if they secure victories against CSK and LSG, they will only reach a total of 14 points, which would not be sufficient for KKR to secure a position among the top four standings. Currently, KKR is tied on points with Royal Challengers Bangalore. If KKR suffers a loss against CSK, it would mean the end of the road for the two-time champions.

CSK vs RR today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

The CSK vs KKR, Match 61 of IPL 2023 is being played at Chepauk, where CSK have proved to be beasts. Given the home conditions and support, CSK are the clear favourites to win the game.

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain: Andre Russell

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match: Pitch Report

The Chepauk pitch is known for providing assist to spinners, with batsmen finding it easy to face the new ball. However, the pitch is expected to become slower as the game progresses.

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match: Head-to-head record