On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings successfully got off the mark on the IPL 2023 points table. The team secured a 12-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring encounter and as per the fans and experts victory margin could have been bigger had the CSK pacers showcased better discipline. Bemused by the no. of extras given, Chennai captain MS Dhoni put forward a strong reaction at the post-match ceremony. About the no balls, commentators of the match Ian Bishop and Sunil Gavaskar revealed on live TV what Dhoni told them after the first match.

Batting first Chennai Super Kings put on 217 on the board courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway's explosive batting at the top. Chasing the huge total, LSG got a flying start as Kyle Myers picked apart the quickies of CSK. At 79/0 after 5.2 overs, LSG were on course to chase the total, however, as spin was introduced, the pendulum swung outrightly in CSK's favor. Moeen Ali became the protagonist for Chennai Super Kings, picking up 4 on the day. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Super Giants were still in the hunt but in the end, they remained 12 runs short.

ALSO READ | GT Vs DC Live Score, Check Gujarat Vs Delhi Live Score IPL 2023

CSK vs LSG: MS Dhoni's reaction post IPL 2023 match

Out of total 205 runs conceded by CSK in the IPL 2023 match, 18 were from the extras section. Tushar Deshpande, who became the tournament's first-ever impact player, struggled with his stance during the match. The right-armer bowled three no-balls and which brought out a strong reaction from Dhoni, Who stated "They’ll have to bowl no no balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they'll be playing under a new captain,” at the post-match presentation.

CSK vs LSG: Bishop and Gavaskar says Dhoni sees no-balls as 'unacceptable'

Ian Bishop and Sunil Gavaskar, who were in the commentary box when Tushar Deshpande overstepped in the last over, stated what Dhoni said about the no-balls following the culmination of match 1, i.e., CSK vs GT match.

"We spoke to Dhoni after the last match. he said (Rajvardhan) Hangargekar did exceptionally well but no-balls are unacceptable. He said in the (post-match) interview," Bishop said in commentary.

Gavaskar suggested keeping some sort of penalty for those bowl wides and no-balls in the match. "Maybe they should have some sort of penalty within the team," he said.