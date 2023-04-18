WATCH | Miffed MS Dhoni Loses Cool After Moeen Ali's Lazy Effort In CSK Vs RCB IPL Match

During the tense IPL 2023 match between CSK and RCB, there came a moment when 'captain cool' MS Dhoni seemingly lost his calm. As RCB were on track for a record chase, a misfield by Moeen Ali prompted Dhoni to react uncharacteristically. However, the run conceded of the misfield did not cost much as CSK won the match by 8 runs.

Chennai Super Kings captain often remains expressionless on the field but Mahendra Singh Dhoni could not stop from showcasing his discontent after a misfield by Moeen Ali and a laidback follow-up by the English all-rounder allowed Wayne Parnell and Suyash Prabhudesai to complete the run in the crucial stage of the IPL match.

CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni not happy with Moeen Ali

The episode occurred during the 18th over when Matheesha Pathirana bowled a full-length delivery to Wayne Parnell, who made the drive but was fielded by Moeen Ali. As RCB were in a dire situation, the batsmen made the run but Prabhudesai would have struggled to get back in, however, the misfield by Ali squandered the run-out opportunity. Take a look at what happened on the field that left Dhoni apparently irked.

CSK vs RCB: IPL 2023 match summary

Whenever Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings come across a formidable contest emanates. This time it was no different. Batting first Chennai Super Kings lost the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad early but Devon Convey and a reaffirmed Ajinkya Rahane got things underway. The duo put on a quick-fire 74 runs and laid the foundation for reaching a potential big total. Following Rahane's dismissal, Shivam Dube came to the fore and started to take apart the RCB bowling. Dube hit 5 sixes in his innings, including one which measured an enormous distance of 111 meters. Convey and Dube were together till the 170 mark and after that, both fell. The Kiwi played a sublime knock of 83 runs, whereas Dube made a brisk 52 off 26 balls. The finishing cameos of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja took CSK to a monumental score of 226.

Chasing 227, RCB lost Virat Kohli on the third ball of their innings. Following that, Mahipal Lomror, who was given a promotion got out without troubling the scoreboard. At 15 for 2, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell got together and began to deal in fours and sixes. With their 126-run partnership, the duo was threatening to take the game away from Chennai, but their identical innings- Maxwell (76 off 36) and (62 off 33)- ended in the same way, i.e., a skier landing the gloves of MS Dhoni. The dismissals of set batsmen rattled Bangalore and they ended up falling short by 8 runs. Devon Convey became the player of the match for his 83 off 45.