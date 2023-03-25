Ex-cricketer Predicts Sunrisers Hyderabad To Lift IPL 2023: 'They Are A Complete Team'

While there is still a week left before the start of the IPL 2023, and the prediction game has already begun. All the teams have packed in full strength squad and by the looks of it, every team could present a title contendership. And according to an ex-cricketer Sun Risersers Hyderabad certainly have all the ingredients to go till the en this year.

Aakash Chopra, who has a well established setting on YouTube, used the medium to state that Sunrisers Hyderabad should qualify for the playoffs this time. As per Chopra, the team would blossom under the leadership of the newly appointed captain Aiden Markram. Chopra also contemplated the strengths and foreign firepower of the franchise.

"This team should qualify this time. Team Hyderabad is looking absolutely brilliant in my opinion. I feel this team will go till the end under Aiden Markram's captaincy. It is a powerful team."

"I see numerous strengths in this team. This team looks like a complete team. They have Indian batters at the top. Two (Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi) of the three are extremely good and Abhishek Sharma is not bad either."

"Then you have three overseas middle-order batters who do that job only - Aiden Markram, Harry Brook and Heinrich Klaasen. All three play spin well and I feel all three will do well in Indian conditions."

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2023

SRH squad for IPL 2023: Abdul Samad ,Aiden Markram (Captain), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

