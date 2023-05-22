Shubman Gill became one of the biggest talking points for the cricketing world on Sunday with his second consecutive century in the Indian Premier League. Gill’s unbeaten 104 runs off 52 balls led Gujarat Titans to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. While IPL fans left no stone unturned to celebrate the fabulous show by Shubman’s incredible feat, big names of the Indian cricketing community also heaped praises on the 23-year-old on social media.

Among others, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet was the one that got the most attention from fans. Tweet hilariously praised Shubman for the hundred by saying he did a good job batting for Mumbai Indians, while also praising Virat Kohli for his consecutive IPL hundred which came in the first innings. Tendulkar pulled the jibe as GT’s win meant RCB finished the league stage with 14 points, and barring them from matching MI’s tally.

.@CameronGreen_ & @ShubmanGill batted well for @mipaltan. 😜



Amazing innings by @imVkohli too to score back-to-back 100’s. They all had their methods & were in the class of their own.



So happy to see MI in the playoffs. Go Mumbai. 💙 #AalaRe #MumbaiMeriJaan #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/D5iYacNEqc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 21, 2023

Ganguly credits BCCI, Shubman Gill for raising IPL's standards, misses out on Kohli

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also lauded Shubman Gill for his knock, while praising the Indian cricket governing body for taking the standards of the marquee T20 league to new heights. “What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament,” read Ganguly’s tweet.

What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2023

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and others celebrate Shubman Gill's feat

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket stars like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammed Kaif were the other prominent cricketing figures to celebrate Shubman’s 2nd century in IPL 2023.

Massive congratulations to @gujarat_titans on an incredible victory today! 🙌 Stellar teamwork, exceptional skills, and a well-deserved win. Special shoutout to the unstoppable @ShubmanGill for his breathtaking century! 💯#IPL2023 #RCBvGT — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 21, 2023

The guy who will score 10,000 IPL runs. Back to back 💯 for elegant @ShubmanGill 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 21, 2023

Shubhman Gill ne Toda RCB Ka Dil. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 21, 2023