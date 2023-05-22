Last Updated:

'Generational Talent' Shubman Gill's 2nd Consecutive IPL Century Conquers Cricketing World

Shubman Gill's 2nd consecutive Indian Premier League century received reactions from prominent cricketing names like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly & others.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Shubman Gill, IPL, RCB vs GT

Image: AP


Shubman Gill became one of the biggest talking points for the cricketing world on Sunday with his second consecutive century in the Indian Premier League. Gill’s unbeaten 104 runs off 52 balls led Gujarat Titans to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. While IPL fans left no stone unturned to celebrate the fabulous show by Shubman’s incredible feat, big names of the Indian cricketing community also heaped praises on the 23-year-old on social media.

Among others, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet was the one that got the most attention from fans. Tweet hilariously praised Shubman for the hundred by saying he did a good job batting for Mumbai Indians, while also praising Virat Kohli for his consecutive IPL hundred which came in the first innings. Tendulkar pulled the jibe as GT’s win meant RCB finished the league stage with 14 points, and barring them from matching MI’s tally.

ALSO READ | RCB Vs GT IPL 2023 Highlights: Shubman Gill Ton Ends RCB's Playoff Hopes, Mumbai Qualify

Ganguly credits BCCI, Shubman Gill for raising IPL's standards, misses out on Kohli

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also lauded Shubman Gill for his knock, while praising the Indian cricket governing body for taking the standards of the marquee T20 league to new heights. “What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament,” read Ganguly’s tweet.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's Reaction After RCB's Heartbreaking Exit From IPL 2023 Sets Internet On Fire

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and others celebrate Shubman Gill's feat

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket stars like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammed Kaif were the other prominent cricketing figures to celebrate Shubman’s 2nd century in IPL 2023

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT