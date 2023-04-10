GT vs KKR: Rinku Singh gets a special message from Shreyas Iyer for his knock - WATCH

GT vs KKR: Rinku Singh's heroics in the last over of the KKR vs GT game ignited the 16th season of the IPL. While the player was all charged up after smashing the winning six, his teammates mobbed him and some incredible celebratory scenes were displayed on the ground. KKR's first-choice captain, who could not join the in-ground celebration, video-called Singh after the match culminated and congratulated the player on his exceptional knock.

Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a back injury, has exhibited that he is playing the leadership role from outside the setting. Following the epic conclusion of the game that saw Rinku Singh hitting 5 sixes in the last over to give Kolkata Knight Riders a 3-wicket win, Shreyas Iyer personally called the hero of the match and acclaimed the innings. Shreyas stated that he got "goosebumps" while watching the innings.

Rinku Singh gets a special message from Shreyas Iyer for his knock

Here's how the conversation went. "Bhaiya, kaise ho? (How are you, brother?) God's plan!" Rinku could be heard saying on the video call to Shreyas, to which KKR's first-team skipper replied, “Rinku bhaiya zindabad (Long live Rinku!).”

Nitish Rana, the newly appointed captain, then, also joined the conversation as he asked Shreyas whether he saw the entire innings, to which the KKR star replied in the positive. “Dekh raha tha ki nahi? Yaad aa rahi hai teri (Did you watch the innings? We are missing you),” Nitish said.

Shreyas also said that he had “goosebumps” watching the innings.

“Rinku keh raha tha last year ki tarah chhodunga nahi, Khatm karke aaunga. (Rinku said he won't miss it like last year. He will finish the game),” Nitish further said, referring to the game against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 when the batsman was dismissed on the penultimate delivery of the run-chase. Chasing 211 to win, Rinku had scored 40 off 15 balls but the KKR lost by merely 2 runs.

However, this time he successfully took the side home. For his 48 off 21 balls Singh became the player of the match. With the win, KKR are now 2nd on the league table. They will now face the SRH on April 14.