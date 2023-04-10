GT Vs KKR: Shreyas Iyer Gives Epic Reaction To Rinku Singh's Match-winning Six - WATCH

GT vs KKR: Rinku Singh led the chase against the Gujarat Titans for the Kolkata Knight Riders as the left-handed batsman managed to hit Yash Dayal for five sixes in the last over and won his team an absolutely lost match. Rinku hit 48 off 21 balls at a strike rate of 228.57 which also included six sixes out of which five came in the last over.

This was KKR's second win in three matches and the Nitish Rana side would like to continue the momentum forward and win their third Indian Premier League title. Shreyas Iyer who was the designated Kolkata Knight Riders captain and has been ruled out from the tournament due to his back injury was seen pumped up after his team's historic win against Gujarat Titans.

Shreyas Iyer uploaded an Instagram story on his official account and was seen pumped up by seeing Rinku Singh's last over-finish. Iyer wrote in the caption, "What a match unbelievable, Rinku Bhaiya kabhi na haare."

Celebration by Shreyas Iyer when Rinku Singh won it for KKR. pic.twitter.com/XyWbqIsj8Q — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2023

Shreyas Iyer faced issues in his back during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs Australia in February this month and was later sent for scans. Shreyas's injury was worse than thought and he will be at least out of action for six months. His presence in the World Test Championship final and the 2023 ODI World Cup is also doubtful.

Coming back to the KKR's current scenario in the Indian Premier League 2023 so the team lost their first match against Punjab Kings by seven runs (DLS) in Mohali and started their campaign with a loss. Playing their second match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata the team was once again on the verge of losing the match as batting first their batting lineup collapsed badly. It was Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh who saved them and took their team to a total of over 200. Later the Kolkata-based franchise was able to win the match by 81 runs.

Now, after the historic three-wicket win against the Gujarat Titans, KKR is well in control and they would want to continue the momentum further and win their third title of the Indian Premier League.