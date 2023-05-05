KL Rahul limped off the field after sustaining an injury on his during the first innings of Lucknow Super Giants’ home clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. He came out to bat at no. 11 in the second innings but didn’t play the team’s next game against Chennai Super Kings. The 31-year-old has now provided a key update on his injury.

The Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said he will be “undergoing surgery” on his thigh and will be out of action for several weeks. As of Friday, he sits second in the highest run-scorers list for LSG in IPL 2023 with 274 runs in 9 games. He ruled himself out of the ICC World Test Championship final in June, where India will face their arch-rivals Australia. Here’s a look at KL Rahul’s post.

KL Rahul's full statement on ICC WTC final and more-

Update - After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery. As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. Lucknow Super Giants Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. Indian Cricket Team I want to express gratitude to each one of you - my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time. Your encouragement and messages mean a lot to me and motivate me to come back stronger and fitter than ever before. Meanwhile, I promise to keep you all updated on my progress, and hope to be back on the field sooner than soon. The last few days have been really hard, but I'm determined to come out on top. Injuries are never easy, but I'll give it my all as always. Thank you for all the support and good wishes.

Here's how netizens reacted to KL Rahul injury

Asia Cup - Without Bumrah & Shami

T20I WC - Without Bumrah & Jadeja

WTC final - Without Bumrah , Pant , Iyer & KL Rahul



Rohit Sharma is the most UNLUCKIEST captain . It is going to be a tough challenge for him playing without core players . All eyes will be upon him 👑 pic.twitter.com/FisGfhskJl — time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) May 5, 2023

Good news for our cricket team. KL has been ruled out of World Trst Championship final. Now, a proper batsman can fill in that spot.#KLRahul @BCCI #CricketTwitter — Sushil Soni (@sushilsoni77) May 5, 2023

KL will be a huge loss for the WTC match. People laughing it off have probably forgotten the 2021 tour.



WTC without him was our worst batting performance in the whole tour.



You need batters who bat out the new ball in England. I don't believe in Gill for that. Yet. — Archith (@UtdArc) May 5, 2023

KL Rahul ruled out of IPL, WTC final, pic.twitter.com/HZKt56gdY9 — Raj Mohammad (@crzye_raj) May 5, 2023

In KL’s absence, Krunal Pandya took over the captaincy position in LSG against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, but the match ended up getting washed out. LSG and CSK were awarded a point each, as their climbed to second and third in the IPL 2023 points table, respectively. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans face fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals in match 48 on Friday in Jaipur.