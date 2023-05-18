With PBKS Almost Eliminated, Here's Updated Qualification Scenario For RCB, MI, KKR And RR

Punjab Kings’ loss to Delhi Capitals on Wednesday certainly made the much-hyped race for the Indian Premier League 2023 Playoffs more exciting. While PBKS suffered a major blow to their hopes of making it to the playoffs, DC’s win was welcome news for multiple teams. Following the loss, Punjab found themselves at eighth in the standings, level on 12 points with three other teams.

While Mumbai Indians are fourth with 14 points and one game in hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore are fifth with 12 points and two games remaining and look the strongest to challenge MI and Lucknow Super Giants for their place in the IPL 2023 Playoffs. Given that Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are also tied on 12 points but with a lower NRR than RCB, here’s the qualification scenario for RCB, MI, KKR and RR.

RCB Qualification Scenario for IPL 2023 Playoffs

The 112-run victory over RR in their last game came as a major boost for the Faf du Plessis-led side as they have a chance to finish the league stage on 16 points. With a NRR of +0.166, two victories in the remaining games would assure RCB’s place in the Playoffs. If they win only one game, RCB would need Rohit Sharma’s MI to lose their last fixture.

NRR will then become a deciding factor for the team looking for their maiden IPL title.

RCB’s remaining fixtures

RCB vs SRHH in Hyderabad on May 18

RCB vs GT in Bengaluru on May 21

MI Qualification Scenario for IPL 2023 Playoffs

Although Punjab Kings’ loss helped MI to a great extent, they can still get eliminated from the Playoffs race even if they win their remaining match. If CSK and LSG win their last games and RCB win both of theirs, MI is much likely to finish behind RCB due to NRR, despite defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad. In order to leave RCB by NRR, they would need to beat SRH by over 80 runs.

For advancing into the playoffs, MI would need one of Chennai Super Kings, LSG or RCB to lose one of their remaining games. If MI lose to SRH, they would need RCB to also lose by a significant margin.

MI’s remaining fixtures

MI vs SRH in Mumbai on May 21

RR Qualification Scenario for IPL 2023 Playoffs

Having lost momentum towards the latter half of the season, RR now have 12 points to their credit and gets to a maximum of 14 points. For qualifying, RR need to beat PBKS and hope RCB and MI to return with loss in at least one of their games and finish on 14 points. They will face PBKS in their last game, who are two places below RR in the IPL 2023 points table with equal points.

RR's Remaining fixtures

RR vs PBKS in Dharamsala on May 19

KKR Qualification Scenario for IPL 2023 Playoffs

Eyeing their first IPL trophy in 11 years, KKR can reach the IPL 2023 Playoffs as the fourth-placed team with a maximum of 14 points. They need to beat LSG in their next game, while also requiring RCB to lose at least one game, while also hoping SRH beat MI. This will bring NRR into the picture, however, a loss to Lucknow Super Giants will result in their exit.

KKR's remaining fixtures