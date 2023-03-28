IPL 2023: Ambati Rayudu thinks Chennai Super Kings can win their 5th trophy, here's why

IPL 2023: Ahead of the start of the IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings' middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu cut out a confident figure. In a video posted by CSK on its official website, Rayudu could be seen answering certain questions about the upcoming season. "Sure," said the former Indian batsman when asked whether Chennai could win their 5th title.

Ambati Rayudu is seemingly boisterous about the forthcoming season of IPL. The 37-year-old thinks that now that the restrictions have been lifted, the IPL is back to its original avatar. CSK, who would be contesting for their 5th title this season, had quite an ordinary season in 2022 finishing at 9th position. However, with the addition of new talent in the side, which can be summed up by the signing of Ben Stokes, on papers the franchise seems all packed up, ready to present its contendership for the eminent title.

“This feels like a real IPL. Travelling especially playing in different conditions. Now there is no bubble so it feels very good,” said Ambati Rayudu in a video shared on the CSK's official website.

“We are just coming from a bad season, so it gives you all the motivation to give your best shot. And I'm sure we're doing a lot of things right and we'll have a good season,” said the middle-order batter.

IPL 2023, Cricketing role model, Representing the Superkings and lots more 📹



Amba gets Candid 🗣️ #LionsUpClose #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 26, 2023

Ambati Rayudu has been part of the CSK squad since 2018. Rayudu was bought by the franchise for Rs. 6.75 crore in IPL 2022 auction again after a four-year stint. Since his IPL debut in 2010, Rayudu has played 188 matches and has scored 4190 runs at an average of 29.10. He has 22 half-centuries and one hundred to his name.

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.