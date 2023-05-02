Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had an intense face-off at Ekana Sports City after the LSG vs RCB game IPL 2023 game. While the first visuals of the fight had raised the eyebrows of the entire cricket fraternity, another video has emerged of the intense showdown and is making rounds on the internet. This is not the first time Kohli and Gambhir had a fallout on the field.

As the match culminated the tempers began to flare. First up, Virat Kohli and LSG's Neveen Ul-Haq apparently had a little argument during the hand-shake segment and then the Delhi boys took over. 10 years after their first on-field scuffle, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli recreated similar scenes of an intense face-off and had a heated exchange after the match.

'This was uncalled for' : Uthappa

Former Indian batsman Robin Uthappa, who was doing post match discussion along with Anil Kumble was not amused by what happened on the field last night after RCB vs LSG match and he termed the moment as uncalled for. Here's what he said.

"Those handshakes were intense one and it came down to few words after the game. It's a hard one to watch to be honest and it is unbecoming for the game. I know both are fiery characters as Gautam Gambhir wears his heart on his sleeve and Virat Kohli is the same" said Uthappa.

Anil Kumble also shared his views on the incident; "A lot of emotions do go in but you should not be displaying such emotions openly"

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: Royals Challengers Bangalore won by 18 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants squared off for the second time in IPL 2023. After incurring a last-ball loss at the Chinaswamy, where Gautam Gambhir cut out a "Finger on your lips" figure, RCB wanted to draw level in the reverse fixture. Batting first Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave Bangalore a cautious start. The two stitched up a 62-run stand for the first wicket. However, the run rate wasn't taking the visitors to a big total. Thus, on the quest to get some quick runs wickets continued to fall and RCB could only rake up 126 on the board after 20 overs.

Having lost KL Rahul, due to a hamstring pull while fielding, Lucknow Super Giants had to shuffle the batting line-up as KL Rahul did not open the innings. Kyle Mayers fell in the first over and soon Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, and Deepak Hooda also went back to the pavilion. The trouble got deeper as Nicholas Pooran also fell cheaply. At 38 for 5, LSG was reeling and desperate for a partnership. Marcus Stonis and Krishnappa Gowtham did try to cover the ground but held out in the process. Eventually, Lucknow Super Giants fell short by 18 runs. Faf du Plessis became the player of the match for his 44 runs knock. Following the match Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir fight emanated.