Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been fined 100% of their match fees for their breaching IPL Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League Match no. 44 between RCB vs LSG. Both individuals were involved in a heated exchange of words in the aftermath of the heated clash that ended with a thrilling win for the visiting side. Alongside Kohli and Gambhir, Afghan national Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50% of his match fees by IPL for the same offence.

Dramatic scenes followed after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win on Monday, as Naveen-ul-Haq was seen shrugging off Virat Kohli’s hand as players shook hands before walking back into the dressing room. The former RCB captain exchanged a few heated words with the youngster, before being separated by his teammate. LSG’s Kyle Mayers was also seen giving an earful to Kohli, as Gautam Gambhir jumped into the action to take Mayers away.

KL Rahul fails in attempt to pacify Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

However, things turned early soon as KL Rahul intervened looking to pacify the situation. While Virat Kohli looked to explain the incident to the Lucknow Super Giants mentor, the latter was visibly furious. The cameras captured Gambhir hurling words in a much-animated fashion, as players from both teams intervened again to stop them.

The incident became a major talking point for cricket fans on social media, as videos from different angles went viral. While RCB entered reached a total of 10 points in IPL 2023 with the victory at Ekana, IPL announced the sanctions on the three players on Tuesday morning. Here’s what the IPL said.

IPL's statement on Kohli-Gambhir fight

”LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100% of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct,” the statement said.

”RCB batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during IPL 2023 match against LSG. Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct.

”LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during IPL 2023 match against RCB. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct.”