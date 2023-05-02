RCB Vs LSG: Virat Kohli-Amit Mishra Confrontation Ignites Massive Fight In IPL- WATCH

The fight between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in the aftermath of the Indian Premier League 2023 Match 44 became a major talking point for the sporting world on social media. The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash became a memorable encounter for fans, as a massive fight ensued on the field after RCB defeated LSG by just 18 runs. While Kohli, Gambhir and Afghan national Naveen-ul-Haq were in the middle of the heated confrontation, a video going viral on social media shows Amit Mishra staring down Virat Kohli.

Ahead of the 17th over during Lucknow Super Giants’ chase of 127 runs, Virat Kohli and Mishra were involved in a staredown, which was followed by a few words of aggression by the former RCB captain. The situation continued to heat up following the exchange as Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli were next seen exchanging words in the 17th over. While things settled down for the moment, proceedings became chaotic after the Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched victory.

Naveen-ul-Haq clashes with Virat Kohli before Gautam Gambhir jumps in

After the match, as the players shook hands, Naveen-ul-Haq was observed shrugging off Kohli's hand, which led to Kohli responding with his own feelings. This resulted in the two players being separated by their teammates. Following this, Kyle Mayers had something to say to Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got involved by pulling Mayers away and walking away, before turning back and directing a few words at Kohli.

It is important to note that the entire IPL 2023 match had several instances where Kohli appeared to be taking shots at his former Indian teammate. As Gambhir walked away with Mayers, he turned back and was seen aggressively throwing something at Kohli. Kohli, who was with KL Rahul at that time, attempted to explain the situation to the LSG mentor but was unsuccessful. Despite this, Kohli won the hearts of the crowd by urging them to continue cheering for the team. As a result of their behavior during the match, Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees by IPL, while Naveen was fined 50% of his match fees for violating the IPL Code of Conduct.