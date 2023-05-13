'Get him in the Indian team now BCCI': Brett Lee sends ultimatum to Indian cricket board

Yashasvi Jaiswal's blistering performance in IPL 2023 has become a prime subject of discussion among the members of the cricket world. The left-hander played a spectacular knock of 98 runs against KKR the other day and left many experts in awe. Brett Lee has joined a list of experts who have hailed Jaisal and stated that the youngster should get entry into the Team India squad.

Having debuted in 2020, Yashasvi Jaiswal had intermittently exhibited what he is capable of before the prevalent season. However, in this edition of the Indian Premier League, the 21-year-old has been firing on all cylinders. After playing a sublime innings of 124 against Mumbai Indians the other day, Jaiswal took the momentum forward and played a similar knock.

Chasing 150, the opener took the game away from the hosts in the first over as he dispatched the first two balls of the RR innings out of the ground and ended up scoring 26 in the over bowled by opposition captain Nitish Rana. Jaiswal got to his fifty in just 13 balls and altered the history books by breaking the record set by KL Rahul. Jaiswal did not stop until the target was achieved and in the process just remained 2 short of another century. Yashasvi scored an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls and was adjudged the man of the match. The youngster has so far amassed 575 runs in 12 matches and is in the prime position to end the season with Orange Cap.

Brett Lee sends ultimatum to BCCI over Jaiswal

Since the knock against KKR, experts like Michael Vaughan, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, and Lasith Malinga have already given their say on Jaiswal and now Brett Lee has also posted a comment for the Rajasthan Royals batsman. The Australian great has mentioned BCCI in his post and seemingly appealed or sent an ultimatum to the cricket board in India to include Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Indian squad. Here's what Bree Lee wrote on Twitter. "Wow @ybj_19 ! @IPL.Get him in the the 🇮🇳 team now @BCCI ! Yashasvi Jaiswal."

Moreover, the youngster also got praise from Virat Kohli. Click here to know what Virat Kohli stated about Yashasvi Jaiswal.