Riyan Parag Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Dismal Form In IPL; 'Waqt Acha Ho Ya Bura...'

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rajasthan Royals youngster Riyan Parag took to his official Twitter handle and made a cryptic post. Amid his dismal form in the Indian Premier League 2023, Parag put out a well-known phrase referring to his bad form. The phrase posted in Hindi translates to, “No matter the time is good or bad, it passes”.
“Waqt acha ho ya bura Guzar he jata hai,” Riyan Parag’s tweet on Saturday read. Parag last represented Rajasthan Royals in Match 48 of IPL 2023, where he scored just four runs in six balls. This was his sixth appearance for the 2008 champions in the ongoing season.
Waqt acha ho ya bura Guzar he jata hai!— Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) May 5, 2023
The 21-year-old received several chances towards the beginning of the season, but a string of low scores saw him losing his place in the playing XI. At the same time, he also found himself out of the Impact Player options for a couple of games. He has returned with scores of 4, 15*, 5, 7, and 20 in his last five IPL appearances this year.
Coming back to his tweet, Parag ended up getting a response that he might not be ready for. A section of fans saw the hilarious side of it and trolled the youngster for his lean run in the marquee tournament. It is worth noting that Parag made his IPL debut back during the 2019 season, but is yet to make a mark for himself.
Having played over 50 IPL games so far in his career, he has notched up only two fifties so far. He has scored 580 runs at an average of 16.11 and a strike rate of 122.88. Here’s a look at the best reactions on the Internet to Parag’s tweet.
Total Six hit by Riyan Parag in IPL 2023 - 03 ;— Divyansh Godhwani (@im_divyansh) May 5, 2023
Bro didn't even managed to hit 4 sixes in total till now ( as on 05/05/2023 ) hope to see 4x6 in an over soon !
Only player in IPL to perform for 9 teams— Tripod (@Richastic1211) May 5, 2023
Riyan Parag in IPL— Al Zamir (@i_m_zamir) May 5, 2023
2019 - 160 runs 32 average
2020 - 86 runs 12 average
2021 - 93 runs 11 average
2022 - 183 runs 16 average
2023 - 54 runs 13 average
Biggest Fraud ever in IPL?
Konse waqt ki baat kar rahe ho....Apka Accha waqt Aya hi kab tha
Tumhara accha waqt Kab aaya tha parag bhai— Ritik (@ThenNowForeve) May 5, 2023
Visual displays how Lord Riyan being carried by Rajesthan Royals : pic.twitter.com/Aos5na9rbU— Shakti Man 💥 (@IamShaktiMann) May 6, 2023
