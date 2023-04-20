Riyan Parag's dismal performance with the bat for the Rajasthan Royals continues as his slow batting while chasing LSG's target of 155 cost his team the match by 10 runs. During the RR vs LSG IPL 2023 match Parag just hit 15 runs off 12 balls which included one six and one four. Riyan only made four runs in his first eight balls which put a lot of pressure on the non-striker Devdutt Padikkal and the team ended up being on the losing side.

In the five matches Riyan Parag has played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 he has got out in single digits and has come up with scores of 20 and 15 runs twice. Parag till now has scored 54 runs in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League at a dismal average of 13.50.

Riyan Parag was also not able to perform for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 and was just able to make 183 runs in 17 matches at an average strike rate of 16.64 and 138.64 respectively. Parag has been one of those players who has been backed by the Royals team management and he might lose his place in the team if he doesn’t perform now.

Parag gets brutally trolled after his another dismal performance

Netizens on Twitter brutally trolled Riyan Parag and came up with different reactions and memes on social media.

1.3 CR people watching Parag batting



Mass Riyan parag , legend pic.twitter.com/fgBHpitcdu — Almighty 🇮🇳🇨🇦🍁 (@Almight788) April 19, 2023

Man of the match - Riyan Parag #RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/qTtvz1a0s1 — Pukhraj Singh Jodha (@Pukhraj_singh21) April 19, 2023

Dhruv Jurel asking RR owners why Riyan Parag is always sent ahead of him #RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/WG8gZrumfP — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) April 19, 2023

Riyan Parag in his last 36 IPL innings -



Runs: 401

Avg: 13.36

SR: 122.25

Ducks: 3



If "nepotism" had a face! pic.twitter.com/xG5CxCpTYn — Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ  (@OverMidWicket) April 16, 2023

only best thing Riyan Parag can do is pic.twitter.com/94RNuFZamK — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) April 19, 2023

Riyan Parag is best finisher one day he is finished rr team 😂😂#riyanparag #RRvsLSG — uday yadav (@Udayyadav366) April 20, 2023

Coming back to the RR vs LSG IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals ended up losing to Lucknow Super Giants by 10 runs and faced the second loss of IPL 2023.