Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns against each other in a nail-biting thriller on Monday. Lucknow won the IPL match by the barest of margins despite the game witnessing some intense packed drama toward the end. Lucknow needed just 1 run to win off the final delivery, while Bangalore required one wicket to take the game home. Eventually, it was the KL Rahul-led side that emerged victorious by 1 wicket in front of a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After the match, Lucknow Super Giants took to social media to troll Royal Challengers Bangalore. Lucknow posted a tweet saying, "Ladies & gentlemen, this is how you...𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘 𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐃." It is important to note that 'Play Bold' is RCB's official motto in the IPL. Lucknow's post has garnered nearly a million engagements on Twitter alone. In another post, Lucknow shared a GIF of Nicholas Pooran, where the West Indies batsman can be heard saying, 'Bhaukal ho gaya'.

Also Read: 'Sorry, We Thought He Was Dhoni': Dinesh Karthik Blasted For Last-ball Blunder Against LSG

Ladies & gentlemen, this is how you...𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘 𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐃 😌 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 10, 2023

LSG beat RCB by 1 wicket

RCB, who had posted a total of 212 runs, lost the game for the fifth time in IPL history after scoring over 200 runs. The LSG dugout was visibly unhappy with the run-out attempt, and in the end, the visitors won the match by a bye, with Dinesh Karthik fumbling and failing to collect the ball cleanly. It was a moment of jubilation for LSG, while RCB suffered a heartbreaking defeat in front of their fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

𝘎𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘰 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 🤌



The vibes in the dressing room were upbeat after an unforgettable win in Bengaluru#RCBvLSG | #IPL2023 | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #LSGUnfiltered | #LSGTV pic.twitter.com/73JGCUm9Ri — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 11, 2023

Also Read: WATCH | Amit Mishra Courts Controversy For Actions Before Virat Kohli's Wicket

It was all perfectly set up for RCB fans after Virat Kohli provided a solid start at the top of the order, smashing 61 off 44 balls. Captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell further boosted the total with scores of 79 and 59 runs respectively. RCB started the second innings with a bang as Mohammed Siraj managed to remove Kyle Mayers in the opening over. Wayne Parnell came into the attack and picked up the wickets of Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the 4th over.

LSG captain KL Rahul then forged a partnership with Marcus Stoinis before he was dismissed for 18 off 20 balls by Siraj. Pooran joined Stoinis in the middle and smashed a quickfire 62 off just 19 balls. Stoinis scored 65 off 30 balls to help with the chase.

Image: BCCI