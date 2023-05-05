WATCH: MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Rewind The Clock, Bat Together Ahead Of CSK Vs MI Game

IPL 2023: The ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will once again witness four times champions Chennai Super Kings lock horns with five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Whenever MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's men come face to face, it is a blockbuster and the legend of this rivalry is nothing but iconic. The 49th match of the ongoing IPL will be contested at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, CSK's favourite hunting ground. As of now, Chennai Super Kings are in the third spot with 5 wins from 10 games and Mumbai Indians are in the sixth place with as many victories from 10 games.

Both the teams have assembled at the Chepauk and have started to train ahead of their marquee clash to fine-tune their skills and their plans. The IPL is slowly heading towards its business end and this is the time when victories and losses become crucial for the franchises in the quest to qualify for the IPL playoffs. CSK's last afternoon game against Lucknow Super Giants was washed out due to rain and they have every reason to go for victory against Rohit Sharma's heavyweight Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma rewinded the clock back and were spotted batting in the nets together. Chennai Super Kings' social media handle shared the video with the caption that reads "Just can't skip this!".

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).

Ruled out: Mukesh Choudhary, Kyle Jamieson

Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2023: Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier (replacement), Riley Meredith (replacement).

Ruled out: Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson.