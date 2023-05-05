Rishabh Pant has emerged as a pivotal part of India's squad across the three formats. The wicketkeeper suffered a severe car crash last year and since then has been undergoing an elongated rehabilitation period. The Delhi Capitals player has been providing regular fitness updates on social media.

In a major boost, Pant has shared a video on his Instagram handle where he could be seen walking without the help of the crutches. This is the first time since his horrific car accident Pant has walked without the help of crutches and it could lift the morale of Indian team management following the recent ouster of KL Rahul from the remainder of IPL 2023 and as well as in the WTC final.

Rishabh Pant provides a major health update on Instagram

In the video, Pant initially started walking with the support of crutches but dramatically threw that to a staff of the National Cricket Academy and walked without the help of any kind of support. Pant had earlier hit the gym and his current development would be a massive update ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup which is set to be played on the home soil since 2011.



Eminent Indian batsman Surya Kumar Yadav wrote in the comment, "Spidey is back 🔥 More power to you." Fomer Indian pacer S Sreesanth commented, "Love u brother…keep believing,,"

ANother member of the Indian team Mohammed Siraj commented, "rishabpant mere bhai." Krunal Pandya too added, "Yes bro."

Rishabh Pant severely injured himself on December 30, 2022, in a horrific car crash. The wicketkeeper-batsman was driving to Roorkee, Uttarakhand from Delhi when the tragic incident happened. The youngster has sustained severe injuries to his wrist and knees and it was almost certain that he will be away from cricketing action for a very long time. As of now Pant has missed the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League and David Warner is leading the Delhi Capitals team in his absence.