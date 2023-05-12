IPL 2023 Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings: Chahal On Top After Record Breaking Spell

Yuzvendra Chahal returned with figures of 4/25 in the first innings of the IPL 2023 Match 56 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday. With his four-for Chahal took his tally of wickets in the ongoing season to 21 in 12 games. This made him earn the coveted Purple Cap in front of the Eden crowd, as he also made history with his effort.

Yuzvendra Chahal is now the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history with a total of 187 scalps in 143 games. He stands tall at the top of the list, which includes Dwayne Bravo in second with 183 wickets, followed by Piyush Chawla (174 wickets) and Amit Mishra (172 wickets) respectively. The fact that Chahal achieved the milestone with significantly fewer matches to his name accurately depicts how useful he has been with the ball in the marquee T20 league for several years now.

KKR vs RR: Updated Purple Cap standings after IPL 2023 Match 56

Meanwhile, in Match 56 of IPL 2023, Trent Boult removed Jason Roy and Rehmanullah Gurbaz inside five overs, while Chahal was brought into the attack for the first time in the 11th over. However, this proved to be an accurate decision for Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson as the 32-year-old wrist spinner removed Nitish Rana for 22 runs in 17 balls.

Chahal then grabbed the key wickets of Venkatesh Iyer (57 off 42), Rinku Singh (16 off 18), and Shardul Thakur (1 off 2) to complete his four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, there was another superstar in the RR camp, who made headlines for his heroics at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history by striking the fastest-ever half-century in 13 balls.

KKR vs RR: Updated Orange Cap standings after IPL 2023 Match 56

The 22-year-old remained unbeaten on 98 off 47 balls, alongside skipper Sanju Samson on 48* off 29 as RR clinched victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. At the end of the match, Jaiswal stood second in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard with a total tally of 575 runs in 12 games. It is worth noting that he is just one run away from matching the tally of table topper Faf du Plessis.