MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in a bid to qualify for the IPL 2023 Playoffs as the second-best team in the league stage. Eyeing to enter the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, CSK need to beat DC with a significant margin, while hoping LSG either suffer a loss or beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a favorable margin. Heading into the final few games of the marquee tournament, here’s a lozok at how MS Dhoni and co. can finish second in the standings.

IPL 2023 Playoffs: CSK qualification scenario

The four-time champions are currently placed second in the IPL 2023 points table, level on 15 points with Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams are separated by Chennai’s better net run rate and have one match each remaining in the league stage. A win against DC will assure their place in the IPL 2023 Playoffs and most likely give them a top-two finish.

However, if Chennai Super Kings lose to David Warner’s DC, they would not need one of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, or LSG to surpass their points tally. However, CSK would have to do something more specific to finish behind Gujarat Titans at the top of the standings. Here’s how MS Dhoni-led CSK can leave LSG behind if they bat first against DC on Saturday.

How can Chennai Super Kings qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualifier 1?

Suppose CSK defeat Delhi Capitals by X no. of runs and LSG beat KKR by Y no. of runs, Y should be less than the total we get on adding 18 runs to CSK’s winning margin.

For example, if CSK beat DC by 10 runs, LSG should beat KKR by 28 runs, making the four-time champions finish second. Chennai currently have an NRR of +0.381, while Lucknow follows with +0.304.

Remaining matches for CSK and LSG in the league stage of IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi on Saturday, May 20

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on Saturday, May 20

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement)

LSG Team 2023: Full squad

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq