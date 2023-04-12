IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Stamps Authority Yet Again, Registers Massive Career Milestone

CSK vs RR: Ravindra Jadeja, the star all-rounder of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has recently achieved a new milestone in T20 cricket. He became the ninth Indian player to take 200 wickets in the shortest format and achieved the feat during the match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday. Jadeja dismissed Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson in his second over, the latter being his 200th wicket in T20 cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja registers new milestone

Jadeja's success in the IPL has been phenomenal, as he has taken 138 wickets out of his 200 T20 wickets in the league. Jadeja started his IPL journey with Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season in 2008, where he played a vital role in the team's title win. However, it was his move to CSK that brought out the best in him. He is one of only two players to have taken more than 100 wickets for CSK in the IPL, the other being Dwayne Bravo.

What makes Jadeja stand out in the IPL is his incredible all-round ability. He is the only player to have scored more than 2,000 runs and taken over 100 wickets in the league. In the current season, Jadeja has been in great form with both bat and ball. He has already picked up 5 wickets and scored 69 runs in the four matches that he has played so far.

Jadeja has been an indispensable member of the Indian cricket team across all formats, and his performances in the IPL have only added to his reputation as one of the best all-rounders in the world. Apart from his bowling and batting, he is also a brilliant fielder, with many breathtaking catches and run-outs to his credit. With Jadeja in such fine form, CSK will be hoping to continue their winning run in the IPL. Jadeja's contribution with both bat and ball will be crucial in their quest for a fourth title.

