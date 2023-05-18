IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis Stunned As RCB Miss Easy Run Out Chance Vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently locking horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of IPL 2023. During the third over of the match, RCB missed a run-out chance of Rahul Tripathi, leaving skipper Faf du Plessis and veteran batter Virat Kohli stunned. Shahbaz Ahmed, who was fielding at backward point, picked up the ball and took aim at the stumps at the non-striker's end but missed it by an inch.

Mohammed Siraj, who was bowling the over, was supposed to collect the ball at the bowler's end but he was nowhere to be seen resulting in the missed run-out chance. Both Kohli and Du Plessis were left stunned as RCB missed an easy run-out chance. Meanwhile, Tripathi was eventually dismissed in the fifth over by Michael Bracewell. Tripathi went back to the pavilion after hitting 15 off 12 balls.

As far as the match is concerned, RCB won the toss and elected to field first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first, SRH scored 186/5 in 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen smashed a century off just 49 balls. Hyderabad were in line to post a total of over 200 runs, however, Klaasen's dismissal at 104 off 51 balls halted their momentum. Michael Bracewell picked up two wickets for RCB, while Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each.

SRH vs RCB: Playing XIs and Impact subs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav

Image: Twitter