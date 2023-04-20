IPL 2023: Virat Kohli names the most underrated batsman in Indian Premier League history

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star player, shared his thoughts about the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a video posted on JioCinema. Kohli was asked a variety of questions about his favourite team to play against, the most underrated batsman, and who he thinks is GOAT in the IPL.

Kohli revealed that Ambati Rayadu, who currently plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is the most underrated batsman in IPL history. Rayadu has played in 193 IPL matches, scoring 4,264 runs at an average of 29.01 and a strike rate over 127. He has lifted the IPL trophy with Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, and 2017) and CSK (2018 and 2021) a total of five times and has one century and 22 fifties in the league.

When asked about his IPL GOATs, Kohli stated that AB de Villiers and Lasith Malinga are the greatest of all time. De Villiers scored 5,162 runs in 184 matches over his 12-year IPL career, with an average of 39.71 and a strike rate of 151.69. He has scored three centuries and 40 fifties, and his best score is 133*. Malinga, a Sri Lankan pacer, is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, with 170 wickets in 122 matches. He won the IPL with Mumbai Indians in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Kohli picks between Ab de Villiers & Chris Gayle

When asked about his favourite IPL opponent, Kohli replied that he enjoys playing against Chennai Super Kings due to their large fan base. The RCB has faced CSK 31 times in IPL, with RCB winning 20 matches and CSK winning only 10. In their most recent encounter, RCB lost by eight runs. Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer against CSK, scoring 985 runs in 31 matches, with an average of 37.88, nine fifties, and a best score of 90*.

Virat Kohli has repeatedly expressed his admiration for former West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, whom he believes would have excelled in the IPL if he had played in the current era. While both Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers are close friends of Kohli from their time together at RCB, he has stated a preference for batting with the latter.

Image: BCCI

