IPL: Who Is Vaibhav Arora? KKR's Latest Find Stuns Stoinis With Raw Pace & Bounce; WATCH

Interest overflowed with tweets about the Kolkata Knight Riders’ latest find Vaibhav Arora, as they hosted Lucknow Super Giants in match 68 of Indian Premier League 2023. Opening the bowling for KKR alongside Harshit Rana, Arora mesmerized the home crowd with a sensational spell. While Rana provided LSG the first blow with Karan Sharma’s wicket in the third over, Arora entered the wicket column in the 7th over.

This particular over of the game became the talk of the town as Vaibhav Arora provided a sensational six balls of raw pace and bounce. He dismissed Prerak Mankad in the third ball of the over with a short-length delivery. He fired a short ball into the pitch in the next ball as Stoinis was left astonished and found only the leading edge of the bat.

Arora then delivered another fiery short delivery, which seemed much nastier than the previous one. In an attempt to fend it, Stoinis ended up getting a glove on it, before Venkatesh Iyer completed the catch at the flying slip. The IPL fans in India noticed his spectacular effort and hailed the Kolkata Knight Riders for another sensational find this season.

IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG: Who is Vaibhav Arora?

Born on December 14 in 1997, the KKR vs LSG match was only his fifth match for Kolkata Knight Riders. He was first picked by Punjab Kings for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, courtesy of his exploits in the domestic circuit. However, he played only five games and returned with three wickets.

He was then picked up by KKR at his base price of INR 20 lakh in the IPL 2023 Auction. He then made his debut for KKR in Match 36 of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 25-year-old uncapped Indian cricketer represents Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket and has 55 first-class wickets to his name in 16 games so far.

Vaibhav Arora is the future.#KKRvsLSG — Azaz (@CricAzaz45) May 20, 2023

Outstanding 🔥 if not ball of the tournament by vaibhav Arora to @MStoinis — Harish (@Harish_jaddu23) May 20, 2023

Vaibhav Arora has been too good

He's KKR's future. — Sarath (@Sarath1111111) May 20, 2023

Amazing stuff by Vaibhav Arora. Good to see such attacking fast bowling by young Indian uncapped bowlers. #KKRvsLSG #IPL2023 — mklol (@gwsrp17) May 20, 2023