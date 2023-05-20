KKR Vs LSG Today IPL Match Prediction: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Dream11 Tips

Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 68 of Indian Premier League 2023 in a bid to remain in the race for the playoffs. KKR are coming off a six-wicket win over four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the last game, while LSG travel to Kolkata after beating five-time champions Mumbai Indians by five runs in their last game.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

A victory against KKR would grant Lucknow Super Giants 17 points, securing their spot in the knockout round. However, in the event of a loss, LSG's hopes would rely on the Chennai Super Kings losing to the Delhi Capitals by a significant margin. Additionally, they would need either the Mumbai Indians or the RCB to lose their remaining matches. This scenario would enable Lucknow to reach the playoffs with 15 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

In the points table, the Kolkata Knight Riders currently occupy the seventh spot in the IPL 2023 standings. To stay in the running for the playoffs, KKR must secure a victory against LSGI with a margin of over 103 runs. Furthermore, for this scenario to work in their favor, KKR hopes for both the MI and the Royal Challengers Bangalore to lose their respective matches. However, if the Knight Riders win against the Super Giants with a margin of less than 103 runs, they will be eliminated from the tournament.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023: Toss Update

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field first.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023: Confirmed Playing XI

KKR confirmed playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

LSG confirmed playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023: Confirmed Impact Player options:

KKR Impact Player options: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese

LSG Impact Player options: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Deepak Hooda

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh (vc), Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis (c), Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Pitch Report

Teams batting first have won three out of the six matches played at Eden Gardens this season so far. The pitch has provided high-scoring totals with batsmen enjoying the surface, which also assists spinners. Whoever wins the toss is much likely to bat first in Match 68 of IPL 2023.

KKR vs LSG today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Looking at their performances this season, Nitish Rana wins the toss and decides to bowl first, KKR would need to restrict LSG between 170 to 190 in order to have a fair chance at winning. However, if LSG bowl first they would want to restrict KKR to a score of 180 to 200, before chasing the target for the win.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023: Head-to-Head Record