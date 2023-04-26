Mumbai Indians lost yet another match in IPL 2023, as they were defeated by Gujarat Titans by 55 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MI captain Rohit Sharma yet again failed with the bat and was just able to score only two runs and till now has just come up with just one fifty-plus score. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has lashed out at the Mumbai captain who has said that Rohit is continuously getting out for imprudent shots.

The former India opener quoted that after the MI captain threw his wicket away as Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan dismissed two of the top batsmen from Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ: RCB vs KKR today match IPL live score

'Rohit Sharma was trying to do something different...': Aakash Chopra

"Hardik Pandya came and dismissed his opposite number. Rohit Sharma was trying to do something different and got out. Rohit Sharma is selling himself short. It is a concurrent theme that is happening repeatedly", Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"We say that he can score a lot of runs but gets out. When he gets out like that while trying to make room, you feel he is a much better player than that. Ishan Kishan had never been dismissed by Rashid Khan but he got out to him this time. Rashid dismissed Tilak Varma as well."

Aakash Chopra also gave his views on Mumbai Indians losing wickets in a bunch against Gujarat Titans and said, "Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets from the other end. Then once the wickets started falling, what was going to happen for this team - nothing was going to happen. They were done and dusted. They lost by 55 runs."

Aakash also hailed Gujarat Titans bowler Mohammed Shami and was thrilled that he went wicketless in the match. "I am surprised that Mohammad Shami went wicketless considering how well he bowled and the sort of pitch it was. He wouldn't have gone wicketless had Hardik taken the catch in the end but I feel he should have got three wickets with the new ball", Aakash Chopra said.

Mumbai Indians suffered their fourth loss in the Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans and also it was their second loss in a row after winning three back-to-back matches.