MI Vs GT: Mohit Sharma's Brilliance Leaves Suryakumar Yadav Devastated - WATCH

Mumbai Indians were unable to get past the Gujarat Titans' challenge in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match and ended up on the losing side. It was all a Shubman Gill show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he scored 129 runs in just 60 balls and helped his team reach a total of 233/3. Mumbai didn't have a good start while chasing the gigantic total as they lost Nehal Wadhera and Rohit Sharma early. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma tried to heal the early damage and the duo added 51 runs off 22 balls. However, while Surya was playing well on 61, he was dismissed by Mohit Sharma while attempting a scoop shot over the deep fine leg region.

During the 15th over of the MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match, Suryakumar Yadav was trying to rebuild the MI innings after Tilak Varma's dismissal. Surya was playing well and after completing his half-century and was attempting to increase Mumbai Indians' scoring rate. During the attempt, he tried to execute his trademark scoop shot, but fell prey to Mohit Sharma who hunted SKY's stumps

Mohit Sharma rattles Suryakumar Yadav; Watch

The dismissal that turned things back in Gujarat Titans' favour 🙌



Mohit Sharma now has three wickets as his side inch closer to victory

After the fall of Suryakumar Yadav, the rest of the Mumbai Indians batsmen fell like a pack of cards and at last they lost the match by 62 runs.

Getting to the final of the IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, both the teams have been very consistent throughout the tournament and finished in the top two spots of the points table. The MS Dhoni-led side has created history in itself by qualifying for the 10th IPL final in the 14 appearances of the marquee tournament.

Gujarat Titans will also be playing their second consecutive final and will hope to lift the trophy yet again under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. The final will also be a rewind of the inaugural match of the season where Gujarat Titans emerged victorious. The all-important summit clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 28, 2023