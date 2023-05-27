'They Gave Me Clarity In My Role': Suryakumar Yadav Reveals His Career's Turning Point

Suryakumar Yadav has been India’s one of the best performers in the shortest format. The 32-year-old has been a solid foundation for the Mumbai Indians since the five-time champions roped him in. If the Rohit Sharma-led side needs to have a shot in the playoffs, then Surya has to fire off at any cost.

Before Qualifier 2, the player amassed 544 runs in 15 matches and has had a tremendous tournament so far. In a chat with Jio Cinema, the player opened up on his journey with Mumbai. He showed his gratitude towards the franchise as he revealed they allowed him to bat up in the order, which helped him to blossom in his career.

Suryakumar Yadav opened up on how Mumbai Indians helped him

“When I returned to Mumbai Indians in 2018, it feels like I returned back to my family, they trusted me a lot, and gave me the opportunity to bat up the order and it was a big turning point. I scored runs in 2018 and my role changed from next year. Then I came to know that my role is going to be this with the team.

“They gave me clarity in my role, and trusted me, it was time I paid them back and take my game to the next level. I tried to take my game to the next level, and practised. They travelled 2 steps, I did 4. The bond is strong.

"This franchise will give you everything that helps you become a better player. Be it practice1 facilities, or mental support. It is almost like your home. You just have to put 1 per cent effort, 99 per cent is coming from the franchise."

Just like in the previous matches, Suryakumar Yadav had the MI fans' hopes strong. The batsman was able to strike 61 runs off 38 balls. Mohit Sharma made the stumps go off the grounds as he took him off the game. The bowler also had a unique celebratory style as he joined both hands to form a prayer sign. Yadav looked grim after the dismissal as he walked off the game. It eventually led to the Gujarat Titans defeating the Mumbai Indians by 62 runs.

