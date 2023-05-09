IPL Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: KKR Goes To 5th Spot After Win Vs PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders climbed to fifth in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table with their thrilling win over Punjab Kings on Monday. With the win, KKR’s hopes to earn a place in the IPL 2023 Playoffs received a massive boost as they surpassed Royal Challengers Bangalore in the standings. They now find themselves placed below the top four teams in the points table.

In match 53 of IPL 2023, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan continued his stellar form and struck 57 runs in 47 balls. Jitesh Sharma scored 21 off 18, as PBKS reached a respectable total of 179/7 with Shahrukh Khan’s 21* off 8. Varun Chakravarthy was the epitome of the KKR bowling lineup, contributing with 3/26 in four overs.

Team efforts leads Kolkata Knight Riders past RCB in the IPL 2023 points table

Chasing the 180-run target in Match 53 of IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 15 runs, before Impact substitute Jason Roy hit 38 off 24. It was the KKR captain Nitish Rana, who jumped into the action, leading from the front with his knock of 51 runs in 38 balls. Meanwhile, the Eden Gardens crowd was mesmerized to see Andre Russell hitting 42 runs in just 23 balls with the help of three sixes and three fours.

Russell most notably hit three sixes in the penultimate over of the match and took KKR closer to the win. However, he ended up tragically falling in the penultimate delivery of the match due to a runout. With PBKS on the cusp of win, Rinku Singh yet again displayed his finishing masterclass. He smashed Arshdeep Singh for a four in the final ball and handed KKR a 5-wicket win.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leader boards

With the victory, KKR earned two crucial points which took their tally to a total of 10 points. They climbed above Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 points table to find themselves at 5th, as of Tuesday morning. Interestingly, a total of five points are currently leveled on 10 points and are fighting for places in the Playoffs.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans lead the standings with 16 points, followed by Chennai Super Kings (13 points), Lucknow Super Giants (11 points), and Rajasthan Royals (10 points). Faf du Plessis continues to lead the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with 511 runs, while Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker of the season so far with 19 wickets.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Orange Cap Standings

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Purple Cap Standings