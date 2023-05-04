Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav anchored the Mumbai Indians’ chase against Punjab Kings and devoted to a 116-run partnership for the third wicket, which also took them close to the finish line. Surya knocked off 66 runs off 31 balls, including eight fours and two sixes. He struck the ball at a strike rate of 212.90. Former India bowler Harbhajan Singh has piled acclaim for the right-handed MI batsman and acknowledges that he has been more dominant than players like AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

'I have not come across any guy who can dominate like this': Harbhajan Singh

"I have never seen such things, that you put the bowler under pressure like this. I have played a lot of cricket. I have not come across any guy who can dominate like this. AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle played and went but I don't think any batter dominated like this and in any format," Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

The former Indian bowler opined that Suryakumar Yadav never worried about who the bowler is and that he just wants to deal with boundaries. "It doesn't make a difference to him who the bowler in front of him is. He has his game set. He knows where to hit each ball. Normally, players take singles or hit hard along the ground. He has all types of shots where he hits boundaries", Harbhajan Singh added.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win by six wickets

While batting first at the IPL 2023 match at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, PBKS posted a first-innings score of 214/3 wherein Liam Livingstone played an inning of 82 runs off just 42 balls at a strike rate of 195.24. His innings also included seven fours and four sixes. Livingstone, along with Jitesh Sharma, made an unbeaten partnership of 119 off 53 balls in which Sharma also had an unbeaten innings of 49 runs off 53 balls.

Chasing the target, the Mumbai Indians lost their skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck. From there, Ishan Kishan played the principal role and initially added 54 runs alongside Cameron Green and then did a 116-run partnership for the third wicket along with Suryakumar Yadav. Ishan and Surya played knocks of 75 and 66 runs respectively and took their team to the verge of victory. In the end, Tilak Varma and Tim David took their team to a six-wicket win against PBKS.