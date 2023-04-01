RCB Vs MI: Faf Du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj Run For Cover Amid Virat Kohli Hailstorm -WATCH

RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will be played on April 2, 2023, and both teams have begun their preparations for the same. Ahead of the match RCB batting sensation Virat Kohli was also seen batting hard in the RCB nets and the team players were seen mesmerized by his batting.

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli has been one of the top performers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore over the years and also was their highest run scorer in the 2016 season of the Indian Premier League. Virat smashed 973 runs in that season and was also the Most Valuable Player in that edition of the tournament.

MI vs RCB 2023: Faf and Siraj duck for cover as Kohli's bats; Watch

Ahead of the MI vs RCB match, Virat Kohli was seen hitting shots while batting at the RCB nets. Team captain Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Siraj were so mesmerized by seeing his shots that they had to run away and search for cover.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore till now have not been able to win a single Indian Premier League title and would look to end their drought of IPL title this year.

RCB vs MI: IPL match Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a pretty good-looking squad as they have the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj. The bowling has been one of the real strengths for RCB in previous seasons and ahead of the match against MI, the bowlers can once again prove to be decisive for the Bangalore-based franchise.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will be looking to win their sixth Indian Premier League title after poor performances in the last two seasons.

Mumbai will be playing in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer will be leading the attack. Other than Archer, Suryakumar Yadav will also have a lot of responsibility ahead of the match against RCB.