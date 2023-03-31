Ricky Ponting Names 'strong' Contenders To Win IPL 2023, Leaves Out MI, CSK And RCB

Ricky Ponting, the former Australia captain and the current head coach of Delhi Capitals, has picked his favourite team besides his own which he thinks could win IPL 2023. Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Ponting was asked to name the team which he feels will win the cash-rich tournament this year. Ponting picked Rajasthan Royals, saying that the inaugural champions have got a really good squad.

"Obviously Gujarat (Titans) last year were amazing, a brand new team and were able to win the tournament. The other finalist last year, Rajasthan Royals, I think have got a really, really good squad. And we said that last year, immediately after the auction, we were pretty impressed with what they were able to do and put a good squad together. They've only built on that again this year. I think Rajasthan will be there, thereabouts," Ponting said.

"It's a hard game to judge and a hard game to understand who's going to win. Who stands up in the moment will generally win more often than not. But if I'm looking at the squads, Rajasthan has got a good squad as anybody," he added.

DC vs LSG: Delhi Capitals will start their IPL journey against KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. The match will be played at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler Lead RR Team Strongest Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals came near to winning the IPL trophy last year as they reached the final of the competition alongside Gujarat Titans. However, the Sanju Samson-led failed to put on a good performance in the summit finale, losing the cup to the newly-launched franchise at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. While Jos Buttler finished as the highest run-scorer, his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal took the Purple Cap for taking the most wickets.

It will be interesting to see whether the Jaipur-based franchise will be able to emulate the performance this year. Rajasthan Royals are slated to play their first match of IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2.

Also Read: RR Team 2023: Rajasthan Royals Players, Full Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals Team 2023: Full squad

Sanju Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root.

Image: BCCI