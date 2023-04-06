Shikhar Dhawan led Punjab Kings to defeat Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati in RR vs PBKS match 8 of the IPL 2023. The hosts fell short while chasing the Punjab Kings' target of 198 and ended up scoring 192/7. Samson top-scored for his team with 42 and no other batsman was able to stay at the crease for long.

Shikhar Dhawan put up a brilliant batting display and played an unbeaten knock of 86 in just 56 balls with nine fours and three sixes. Dhawan's opening partner Prabhsimran Singh also followed his footsteps and played a quickfire 60 off 34 balls with a strike rate of 176.47.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Ashwin issues warning to Shikhar Dhawan

Ash warning Gabbar and Jos going "I've seen this movie before" in his head - it's all happening at Barsapara 😅



Stream #RRvPBKS LIVE & FREE NOW with #IPLonJioCinema - across all telecom operators 📲#TATAIPL #IPL2023 | @ashwinravi99 @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/M5dChwgARd — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 5, 2023

However, while batting Shikhar Dhawan was warned by R Ashwin during the IPL 2023 match. Ashwin while bowling for the Rajasthan Royals in the first innings issued a warning to Shikhar Dhawan who had left his crease before the veteran off-spinner had completed his action. On this occasion, the main highlight was seeing Jos Buttler's face during the incident who has been one of the key victims of R Ashwin being run out at the nonstriker's end in the past.

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals

While chasing the target the hosts never got going in the match and R Ashwin who had come in to open in place of Jos Buttler was dismissed for a duck by Arshdeep Singh. Buttler who came after his dismissal also walked back for 19 and Yashasvi Jaiswal as well was also not able to continue the heroics he showed in the last match.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson played a 42-run knock and tried to handle the innings for a while but soon got out and didn't receive any support from the other end. None of the RR batsmen got going during the match and everyone ended up getting out after playing cameos. In the end, the hosts lost the match by five runs.